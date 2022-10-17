Bradley Beal Says He's Been 'Slighted' Throughout His Entire Wizards Career

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

After being hobbled by injuries for the last few years, Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is arguably the league's most underrated star player. However, that doesn't bother him at all.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Beal was asked if he feels slighted recently and he said he's used to it at this point.

"No, no. It's been like that my whole career, no change now," Beal responded. "I've been slighted even when I was healthy so it doesn't matter."

Beal has not played more than 60 games in any of the last three seasons. He was limited to a career-low 40 games in 2021-22 because of a wrist injury that required season-ending surgery in February. His 30-percent clip from three-point range was the worst mark of his career.

Despite Beal's recent injury history, the Wizards rewarded him with a five-year, $251 million contract to keep him as the face of the franchise. When healthy, he is one of the most effective offensive players in the NBA, as he averaged over 30 points twice in his 10 seasons. The 29-year-old has been named to the All-Star team three times and earned All-NBA third-team honors in 2021.

While Beal has enjoyed individual accolades, he's still searching for team success. The Wizards have made the playoffs just twice since 2018 and were eliminated in the first round both times. That hasn't affected his commitment to the franchise, unlike other stars who have formed "super teams" in hopes of chasing a championship ring. He said over the summer that he hopes to lead Washington to a title.

"You proved all the doubters wrong. You did everything you possibly could to make it work and you did it," Beal said after signing his new contract in July. "That would mean everything to me. That would mean more than leaving and playing with four All-Stars."

The Wizards open the 2022-23 campaign against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.