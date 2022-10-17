Cowboys' Dak Prescott Uncertain to Play vs. Lions Despite Remarks, Says Stephen Jones

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks he'll be ready to go for Week 7's game against the Detroit Lions, but the team isn't quite ready to commit.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told K&C Masterpiece that Prescott's status for next Sunday is still up in the air.

“Well, that still remains to be seen," Jones said Monday (via Logan Mullen of Audacy). "Obviously seeing where Dak is feeling really good about himself, that’s the most important thing of all is that he feels like he can throw the ball the way he needs to throw it to be successful.

“Certainly we’ll see what the week brings and see if he’ll be able to be consistent this week with how he feels with that thumb and we’ll go from there. But, again, I can’t say enough about Cooper Rush.”

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.