Cowboys' Dak Prescott Can't Grip Ball 'Enough to Play' After Injury, Jerry Jones Says

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will likely need more time to recover from his thumb injury.

Team owner Jerry Jones told The Shan & RJ Show on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that Prescott is not able to grip a football.

"No, not well enough to play," Jones said.

There were still some positives in the latest update.

"I know that it's better, and I know that he's going to go out there everyday and make progress toward being able to grip the ball," Jones said.

Prescott suffered a broken bone in his hand during a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and underwent surgery to repair the ailment. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has been solid in Prescott's absence, completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns against zero interceptions in four games.

While Prescott remained mostly healthy for the first four seasons of his career, appearing in all 16 games in each of those seasons, he has struggled with injuries in two of the last three campaigns.

In 2020, he appeared in just five games before suffering a gruesome ankle injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. He returned and played in 16 of 17 games during the 2021 campaign, but the 2022 season hasn't been kind to him thus far.

When healthy, Prescott is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. During the 2021 season, he completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 16 games.

The Cowboys are 3-1 this season and second place in the NFC East. Even with Rush playing well, they'll likely need Prescott to get healthy in order to compete for the division crown and a spot in the playoffs.