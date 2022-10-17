Lakers News: Latest Reports on Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham and Dennis Schröder

2 of 3

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

New Lakers skipper Darvin Ham has only been on the job since June, but he has apparently made massive inroads with the Lakers' polarizing point guard over that time.

In fact, if L.A. winds up using Westbrook off the bench and gets good mileage out of the move, Ham's relationship with him could be the reason it all works. The Lakers had mulled a similar setup with Westbrook leading the second team last season, but Ham's "connection with Westbrook made a bench role an easier pitch," per The Athletic's Sam Amick and Jovan Buha.



"(Westbrook) has been a pro, man, Russ is one of the most beautiful human beings I've ever come across in this business, on and off the floor," Ham said. "He totally understood, totally looked me in my eye and told me, said, 'Yeah, coach, whatever you need me to do.'"

This sounds as promising as it can when the setup hasn't really been put into practice yet. You can dive deep into the schematic pros and cons of switching Westbrook into a sparkplug role, but what matters most is whether he buys in or not. It sounds like the 33-year-old is at least receptive to it so far, and that's the best Ham can hope for before the real games get underway.

