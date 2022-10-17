WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 17

0 of 1

Seth Rollins (Credit: WWE)

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on October 17.

Following weeks of torment and stalking, Dexter Lumis finally stepped into the ring for a match against the man he has been targeting, The Miz.

Seth Rollins only just won the U.S. title from Bobby Lashley last week, but he already proved to be a fighting champion by putting the belt on the line against his nemesis, Matt Riddle.

We also saw Brock Lesnar make an appearance, and Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson battled Alpha Academy, and Elias made his highly anticipated return.

Let's take a look at what happened during Monday's show.