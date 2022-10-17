Bob Myers on Warriors' Payroll, Tax for 2023: 'There's a Huge Commitment to Winning'

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers praised ownership for its willingness to spend big on its players.

"I just know this: There's a huge commitment to winning," Myers told reporters Monday. "There always has been, and I believe there always will be. I am lucky to be in an [ownership] group that believes that. Their actions prove it."

The Warriors signed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to four-year extensions Saturday, creating a massive payroll for next season that already includes over $90 million owed to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the team already has $215 million in payroll, which will create a $268 million luxury tax to equal $483 million in 2023-24.

This is still with only 12 players on the roster, meaning the total will get even higher once the squad is filled.

Golden State has consistently shown willingness to spend big, leading the NBA with $170 million in luxury tax last year, per Spotrac. The team is slated to spend the most on luxury tax again in 2022-23.

The Warriors aren't breaking any league salary-cap rules—Bird rights allow them to re-sign their own players—but few teams are willing to see the payroll expand to this level. Only seven teams in the NBA paid any luxury tax in 2021-22.

The extra spending has helped the Warriors keep their core together, leading to four titles in eight years.