Windhorst on D'Angelo Russell Contract Extension: 'I Have Not Heard Any Discussion'

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

It does not appear the Minnesota Timberwolves are in any hurry to sign D'Angelo Russell to a contract extension.

"I have not heard any discussion about (D'Angelo Russell) getting an extension," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Scoop w/ Doogie podcast.

Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News responded to Windhorst by saying Russell's agents reached out to Minnesota, but "it doesn't seem like it's being reciprocated."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.