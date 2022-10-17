X

    Windhorst on D'Angelo Russell Contract Extension: 'I Have Not Heard Any Discussion'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2022

    LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 6: D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots a free throw against the Los Angeles Lakers during a preseason game on October 6, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

    It does not appear the Minnesota Timberwolves are in any hurry to sign D'Angelo Russell to a contract extension.

    "I have not heard any discussion about (D'Angelo Russell) getting an extension," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Scoop w/ Doogie podcast.

    Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News responded to Windhorst by saying Russell's agents reached out to Minnesota, but "it doesn't seem like it's being reciprocated."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.