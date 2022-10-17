Cooper Rush-Dak Prescott Debate Mocked by NFL Twitter After Cowboys' Loss to Eagles

Cooper Rush-Dak Prescott Debate Mocked by NFL Twitter After Cowboys' Loss to EaglesOctober 17, 2022
If there was ever going to be a quarterback controversy for the Dallas Cowboys, it would have come after Cooper Rush pushed his record as a starter this season to 5-0 with a victory over the league's only undefeated team.
So much for that.
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Cowboys 26-17 in Sunday's NFC East showdown and improved to 6-0 in the process. Dallas fell to 4-2 in a strong division that also features the 5-1 New York Giants.
While Rush deserves plenty of credit for keeping his team afloat with four straight wins after Dak Prescott suffered a fractured thumb that required surgery in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the magic ran out under the Sunday Night Football spotlight.
He finished 18-of-38 for 181 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, and social media didn't hesitate to put an end to any starting quarterback debate with Prescott approaching a return:
NFL @NFL
CJ Gardner-Johnson snags his SECOND INT of the night! <a href="https://twitter.com/CGJXXIII?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CGJXXIII</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsPHI</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/exBLpcJhjS">https://t.co/exBLpcJhjS</a> <a href="https://t.co/LvG35ksjwS">pic.twitter.com/LvG35ksjwS</a>
To Rush's credit, he overcame an abysmal first half to help the visitors climb back into the game after falling behind 20-0. His touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson in the fourth quarter helped cut the deficit to a mere three points and brought a concerned hush over the Philadelphia crowd.
Yet the Eagles responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that Jalen Hurts capped off with a touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith before Rush threw Dallas' chances at a comeback away with his third interception overall and second pick to C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Next up for the Cowboys is a home game against the Detroit Lions, which may be when Prescott returns to the field and reclaims his unquestioned spot as the team's starting quarterback.