Cooper Rush-Dak Prescott Debate Mocked by NFL Twitter After Cowboys' Loss to Eagles

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If there was ever going to be a quarterback controversy for the Dallas Cowboys, it would have come after Cooper Rush pushed his record as a starter this season to 5-0 with a victory over the league's only undefeated team.

So much for that.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Cowboys 26-17 in Sunday's NFC East showdown and improved to 6-0 in the process. Dallas fell to 4-2 in a strong division that also features the 5-1 New York Giants.

While Rush deserves plenty of credit for keeping his team afloat with four straight wins after Dak Prescott suffered a fractured thumb that required surgery in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the magic ran out under the Sunday Night Football spotlight.

He finished 18-of-38 for 181 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, and social media didn't hesitate to put an end to any starting quarterback debate with Prescott approaching a return:

To Rush's credit, he overcame an abysmal first half to help the visitors climb back into the game after falling behind 20-0. His touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson in the fourth quarter helped cut the deficit to a mere three points and brought a concerned hush over the Philadelphia crowd.

Yet the Eagles responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that Jalen Hurts capped off with a touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith before Rush threw Dallas' chances at a comeback away with his third interception overall and second pick to C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Next up for the Cowboys is a home game against the Detroit Lions, which may be when Prescott returns to the field and reclaims his unquestioned spot as the team's starting quarterback.