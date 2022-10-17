X

    Cooper Rush-Dak Prescott Debate Mocked by NFL Twitter After Cowboys' Loss to Eagles

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush (10) throws the ball during the first half of the National Football League game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on October 16,2022, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    If there was ever going to be a quarterback controversy for the Dallas Cowboys, it would have come after Cooper Rush pushed his record as a starter this season to 5-0 with a victory over the league's only undefeated team.

    So much for that.

    The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Cowboys 26-17 in Sunday's NFC East showdown and improved to 6-0 in the process. Dallas fell to 4-2 in a strong division that also features the 5-1 New York Giants.

    While Rush deserves plenty of credit for keeping his team afloat with four straight wins after Dak Prescott suffered a fractured thumb that required surgery in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the magic ran out under the Sunday Night Football spotlight.

    He finished 18-of-38 for 181 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, and social media didn't hesitate to put an end to any starting quarterback debate with Prescott approaching a return:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Eagles snag the INT 🤯🦅 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/2H1urQm5lU">pic.twitter.com/2H1urQm5lU</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Cooper Rush with his second INT of the night 😬<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/fERVpDbSiq">pic.twitter.com/fERVpDbSiq</a>

    NFL @NFL

    CJ Gardner-Johnson snags his SECOND INT of the night! <a href="https://twitter.com/CGJXXIII?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CGJXXIII</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsPHI</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/exBLpcJhjS">https://t.co/exBLpcJhjS</a> <a href="https://t.co/LvG35ksjwS">pic.twitter.com/LvG35ksjwS</a>

    Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder

    If you are reading this tweet never compare Cooper Rush to Dak Prescott again in your lifetime

    Rob Maaddi @RobMaaddi

    Anyone who tried to make the silly argument that Cooper Rush should replaced Dak Prescott has their answer.

    Jared Stillman @JaredStillman

    I think the QB controversy in Dallas is over.

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    Sports debate shows with Cooper Rush now that they can just argue if Brady and Rodgers are washed again. <a href="https://t.co/C8MCTEeC5i">pic.twitter.com/C8MCTEeC5i</a>

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Wonder if the cowboy fans who thought Cooper better than Dak still hold that opinion

    Deonte Burton @DeonteBurton

    Stop all the cooper rush over dak talk please!!!!!

    malcolm delaney @foe23

    Safe to say we will see dak next week

    Ralph Vacchiano @RalphVacchiano

    Maybe Cooper Rush should just stop throwing?<br><br>Eagles CB Darius Slay steps right in front of Michael Gallup and it's just ... too ... easy.

    CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ

    Cooper Rush this season:<br><br>First 5 Games: 118 Pass Att (0 INT)<br>Sunday: 9 Pass Att (2 INT) <a href="https://t.co/rYD8ndr0Eq">pic.twitter.com/rYD8ndr0Eq</a>

    David Gardner @byDavidGardner

    Everyone who has ever told one joke too many at a party knows exactly how Cooper Rush feels right now. He just ran out of material.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Annnnnd the clock has struck midnight for Cooper Rush.

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Cooper Rush is calling <a href="https://t.co/j02hBkXRCe">pic.twitter.com/j02hBkXRCe</a>

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Dak Prescott watching Cooper Rush throw two interceptions in the first half <a href="https://t.co/hx5AGSTdyl">pic.twitter.com/hx5AGSTdyl</a>

    To Rush's credit, he overcame an abysmal first half to help the visitors climb back into the game after falling behind 20-0. His touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson in the fourth quarter helped cut the deficit to a mere three points and brought a concerned hush over the Philadelphia crowd.

    Yet the Eagles responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that Jalen Hurts capped off with a touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith before Rush threw Dallas' chances at a comeback away with his third interception overall and second pick to C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

    Next up for the Cowboys is a home game against the Detroit Lions, which may be when Prescott returns to the field and reclaims his unquestioned spot as the team's starting quarterback.

