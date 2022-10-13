Cowboys' Dak Prescott Participates in Practice for 1st Time Since Thumb Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dak Prescott is officially back to practice.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who has been out of action since fracturing his thumb in Week 1 and undergoing surgery, was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It was the first time he's practiced in any capacity since suffering the injury.

"I caught passes from him today," wideout CeeDee Lamb told reporters after Thursday's practice. "I'm waiting for him to get back, until then we're going to keep working, keep grinding. He looks healthy."

Lamb added that he thinks Prescott is close to making a full return.

Prescott's return to practice doesn't mean his return to game action is imminent, with Cooper Rush still expected to start Sunday night's crucial NFC East matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

"I think we're still in the medical rehab phase," head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday regarding Prescott's status. "Once he [Prescott] clears this phase and he's fully activated, I think that's when we have our conversation."

Prescott also did a throwing session with some of the team's receivers after Wednesday's practice and said he felt good:

"Yeah, whatever is best for the team," Prescott told reporters Wednesday when asked if he was OK missing another week of game time. "I would play on one leg. I would have straightened my leg back out and played. I understand the process. The week can be frustrating. Game day, excited for my brothers. Do my part supporting."

In his stead, Cooper Rush has helped lead the Cowboys to a 4-0 record in his starts, throwing for 839 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 61 percent of his passes and taking seven sacks.

Rush has mostly been a game manager, as the Dallas defense and running game has carried them in Prescott's absence. But Rush has also avoided the sort of back-breaking mistakes that could have gotten the Cowboys in serious trouble to start the season, steadying the ship in Prescott's absence.

Still, the Cowboys will have a far different dimension on offense once Prescott returns. At this point, it would appear he's trending toward a Week 7 return, though that remains to be seen.