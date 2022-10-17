Yankees' Gerrit Cole Celebrated by MLB Twitter for ALDS Game 4 Win vs. Guardians

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The quest for World Series title No. 28 continues.

The New York Yankees kept their season alive with a 4-2 road victory over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. The series is tied at two games apiece and will shift back to New York for the decisive Game 5 on Monday.

Every season is World Series or bust for the Yankees, who have not been to the Fall Classic since 2009 and handed the ball to Gerrit Cole in an effort to prevent that drought from continuing.

All the ace did was strike out eight while allowing six hits and two earned runs in seven clutch innings of work. He also won Game 1 and is the main reason the Bronx Bombers are still in this series through four contests.

Cole's performance drew rave reviews on social media:

It wasn't a one-man show, as Anthony Rizzo started the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning before Harrison Bader provided some early breathing room with a two-run homer in the second.

Cleveland managed something against Cole thanks to José Ramírez's bloop RBI single in the third and Josh Naylor's solo homer in the fourth, but the right-hander limited the damage thanks in part to some poor base running from Ramírez when he was thrown out after venturing too far from the bag on the turn on his single.

An insurance run in the sixth inning from Giancarlo Stanton's sacrifice fly after Aaron Judge singled and Rizzo doubled took some of the pressure off the bullpen, and Clay Holmes responded with a scoreless eighth before Wandy Peralta closed the door in the ninth.