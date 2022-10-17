X

    Yankees' Gerrit Cole Celebrated by MLB Twitter for ALDS Game 4 Win vs. Guardians

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2022

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees reacts after a strikeout against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The quest for World Series title No. 28 continues.

    The New York Yankees kept their season alive with a 4-2 road victory over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. The series is tied at two games apiece and will shift back to New York for the decisive Game 5 on Monday.

    Every season is World Series or bust for the Yankees, who have not been to the Fall Classic since 2009 and handed the ball to Gerrit Cole in an effort to prevent that drought from continuing.

    All the ace did was strike out eight while allowing six hits and two earned runs in seven clutch innings of work. He also won Game 1 and is the main reason the Bronx Bombers are still in this series through four contests.

    Cole's performance drew rave reviews on social media:

    Vince Z. Mercogliano @vzmercogliano

    You can’t say Gerrit Cole hasn’t done his part in this series. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a>

    Gary Sheffield Jr. @GarysheffieldJr

    Gerrit Cole — delivered, again.

    Yankees' Gerrit Cole Celebrated by MLB Twitter for ALDS Game 4 Win vs. Guardians
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Randy Wilkins @pamsson

    Gerrit Cole: ACE

    Kenny Ducey @KennyDucey

    That’s one of, if not the best, moments of Gerrit Cole’s Yankees career

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    I can't complain about Gerrit Cole tonight. Needed that. <br><br>Also need six more outs.

    Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano

    Kudos, Gerrit Cole. Great job. Ace stuff in this series.

    Katie Sharp @ktsharp

    Gerrit Cole now has 5 postseason games with 8+ K as a Yankee.<br><br>That's the most 8+ K postseason games by a pitcher in franchise history.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Gerrit Cole is UNTOUCHABLE on his 110th pitch of the night 😮‍💨 <a href="https://twitter.com/Yankees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Yankees</a><a href="https://t.co/8wN3lKzm6f">pic.twitter.com/8wN3lKzm6f</a>

    MLB Network @MLBNetwork

    Gerrit Cole showed up when his squad needed it most 💪<br><br>7 IP<br>6 H<br>2 ER<br>1 BB<br>8 K<br><br>He exits the game with the <a href="https://twitter.com/Yankees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Yankees</a> leading 4-2. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RepBX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RepBX</a> <a href="https://t.co/CrNW8Y9xQa">pic.twitter.com/CrNW8Y9xQa</a>

    Dan Rourke @DanAlanRourke

    Gerrit Cole has proved himself as the ace of the New York Yankees<br><br>2 ALDS starts: 13.1 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 15 SO, 2.03 ERA

    It wasn't a one-man show, as Anthony Rizzo started the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning before Harrison Bader provided some early breathing room with a two-run homer in the second.

    Cleveland managed something against Cole thanks to José Ramírez's bloop RBI single in the third and Josh Naylor's solo homer in the fourth, but the right-hander limited the damage thanks in part to some poor base running from Ramírez when he was thrown out after venturing too far from the bag on the turn on his single.

    An insurance run in the sixth inning from Giancarlo Stanton's sacrifice fly after Aaron Judge singled and Rizzo doubled took some of the pressure off the bullpen, and Clay Holmes responded with a scoreless eighth before Wandy Peralta closed the door in the ninth.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.