Why Russell Westbrook Bench Experiment Is Lakers' Best Option amid Latest Rumors

Just five minutes into the Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook bench experiment, the nine-time NBA All Star had to leave Friday's game with a pulled left hamstring.

Before exiting the Lakers' blowout 133-86 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook logged one rebound and two assists while quarterbacking the second unit, something the team wants to extend into the regular season, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"It's a very small sample size, but he made some great reads," head coach Darvin Ham told reporters. "Again, by the time we were able to get into a real kind of groove of the game, he had to come out.

"Injuries are a huge part of our business and you just got to try to navigate it the best way you can. We'll keep throwing stuff against the wall and see what works and what doesn't."

Westbrook isn't the only player battling an injury for the Lakers right now. That includes Lonnie Walker IV, Dennis Schröder, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Anthony Davis.

But the former MVP's hammy tweak could provide the team with a better runway for both parties, allowing time for him to ease into the idea of continuing to come off the bench, something he hasn't had to do since 2008.

Last season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, which aren't bad numbers on the surface. But to the eye test, he made careless mistakes, took ill-advised shots and clashed with Davis' and LeBron James' playing styles.

The fact that he only shot 44.4 percent from the floor and 29.8 percent from three didn't help either.

Since taking over the coaching duties for L.A., Ham has praised the veteran point guard's abilities, hard play and professionalism, especially lately with what he calls a "realignment," instead of a "demotion."

"He’s been a pro. He totally understood," Ham told reporters after the game. "He said ‘Yeah, coach, whatever you need me to do.’

"For him to trust us and what we’re trying to take some notes on—him being in that part of the rotation—my hat’s off to him."

The plan is to have Westbrook run the point for the second unit so he can have the ball in his hands, push the tempo and optimize the group on the floor with him.

Ideally, Ham wants to surround Westbrook with catch-and-shoot players and runners who will cut to the basket and try to keep up with him on the break.

This move could potentially create two outcomes: wins for the Lakers and an improved impression of Westbrook, thereby opening the door for trade conversations to move on from the experiment altogether.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers "will start engaging teams again" on a potential Westbrook trade soon, so it only helps that process if he's playing well.

Trade scenarios aside, Ham does want to leave the door open for yet another major coaching decision.

"The door isn’t closed on Russ starting," Ham added. "We need to explore it further. We’re not at the finish line, we’re at the starting blocks."

A better start is what the Purple and Gold and Westbrook both desperately need.

Whether Westbrook starts or not, L.A. needs to come up with a rotation that yields them better results than the 1-5 record they had at the conclusion of the preseason.

Laker fans are not happy and it's going to take Ham and the rest of the organization to continue throwing whatever they can think of at the wall and hope that somehow, a winning mentality begins to stick.