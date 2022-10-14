Lakers Rumors: LA Expected to Start 'Canvassing' for Russell Westbrook Trades Again

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Russell Westbrook's exit from Los Angeles may be coming sooner than later.

Fresh off news the guard will come off the bench Friday night for the Lakers' final preseason game, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers are expected to ramp up trade talks again for the 2017 NBA MVP.

"The Lakers, at some point here, will start engaging teams again on possible Russell Westbrook trades," Wojnarowski said (two-minute mark). "They paused it essentially at the start of training camp. Typically, it gets a little quiet as teams are putting their rosters together, making their cuts and then seeing what it looks like playing preseason games.

Certainly, there's an opportunity for Russell Westbrook to get integrated with this group and that second unit it seems, but I think ultimately the Lakers—still armed with those two future first-round picks and Westbrook's expiring contract—would like to go out and improve this team, certainly before the trade deadline. I think you can expect them to start canvassing again at some point once the regular season starts."

