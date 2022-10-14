X

    Lakers Rumors: LA Expected to Start 'Canvassing' for Russell Westbrook Trades Again

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 14, 2022

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 9: Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors on October 9, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Russell Westbrook's exit from Los Angeles may be coming sooner than later.

    Fresh off news the guard will come off the bench Friday night for the Lakers' final preseason game, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers are expected to ramp up trade talks again for the 2017 NBA MVP.

    "The Lakers, at some point here, will start engaging teams again on possible Russell Westbrook trades," Wojnarowski said (two-minute mark). "They paused it essentially at the start of training camp. Typically, it gets a little quiet as teams are putting their rosters together, making their cuts and then seeing what it looks like playing preseason games.

    Certainly, there's an opportunity for Russell Westbrook to get integrated with this group and that second unit it seems, but I think ultimately the Lakers—still armed with those two future first-round picks and Westbrook's expiring contract—would like to go out and improve this team, certainly before the trade deadline. I think you can expect them to start canvassing again at some point once the regular season starts."

