    PSG's Kylian Mbappé Denies Rumors Regarding Desire for January Transfer

    Erin WalshOctober 16, 2022

    PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 11: Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain reac during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Paris Saint-Germain and SL Benfica at Parc des Princes on October 11, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
    Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

    Kylian Mbappé is not seeking a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this winter despite rumors suggesting otherwise.

    “I have not asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January. I’m not furious with the club; it’s not true," the French soccer star told RMC Sport after Sunday's win over Marseille, per Fabrizio Romano.

