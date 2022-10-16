Packers' Aaron Rodgers Downplays Thumb Injury After Loss to Jets

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers look like anything but Super Bowl contenders through six games this season, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not want to blame a thumb injury for Sunday's poor performance in a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets.

"It's a little sore," he told reporters while revealing it only impacted his accuracy on "maybe a couple, but not too many."

Rodgers went 26-of-41 for 246 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions while the offense managed just a single touchdown against the Jets.

It was Green Bay's second consecutive loss, and offense in the second half has been a major problem all season. The team managed just two points after intermission against the New York Giants, three points against the Chicago Bears and seven points against the Minnesota Vikings.

It went scoreless after halftime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but still managed a win thanks to a strong performance from its defense.

"Simpler. Simpler. Simplify some things," Rodgers told reporters when asked how the offense should respond after dropping to 3-3.

"I just think that based on how we played last few weeks, I think it's going to be in our best interest for everybody, our line, backs, receivers," he added. "... Simplify some things and maybe they'll help us get back on track."

Fair or not, anything less than a Super Bowl title will be seen as a failure of a season for Rodgers and the Packers.

After all, he is widely considered one of the most talented quarterbacks in NFL history but has as many Super Bowl appearances in his career (one) as Rex Grossman. The Packers have lost in the NFC playoffs nine times since lifting the Lombardi Trophy to end the 2010 campaign.

The fact that Rodgers turns 39 years old in December only amplifies the urgency this season.

Next up for the Packers is a three-game road trip against the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions before a difficult closing stretch that includes games against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Vikings.

The offense on display Sunday will not be good enough to accomplish the team's goals.