X

    Kyle Shanahan, 49ers Offense Called Out for 'Lack of Urgency' in Loss to Falcons

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 16, 2022

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches play from the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

    The fourth quarter continues to be an issue for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan as his team fell 28-14 to the Atlanta Falcons.

    In this case, it wasn't that San Francisco failed to protect a lead. Instead, the Niners weren't exactly in a hurry to overturn a two-score deficit in the final frame.

    Their penultimate drive took 8:08 off the clock and didn't even end with points as a Jimmy Garoppolo pass fell incomplete on fourth down inside the red zone.

    Many were surprised by San Francisco's deliberate pace and play-calling given the situation:

    Kyle Madson @KyleAMadson

    Lack of urgency from the 49ers offense is wild lmao

    John Dickinson @JDJohnDickinson

    49ers primed to go 99 yards in 8 minutes on 18 plays down two scores. Never any urgency or pace on offense or when trailing. Ever.

    Akash Anavarathan @akashanav

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>' offense puts up a goose egg in the second half in Atlanta when the game was begging to be won. <br><br>* Weird non-urgency from Shanahan on the last drive<br>* WRs/TEs dropping, fumbling passes<br><br>Not good enough execution on offense and that has to start at the top with Shanahan.

    Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS

    Expert opinion: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> offense needs to do something in a hurry if they want to have any chance of winning this game.

    Rob “Stats” Guerrera @StatsOnFire

    Down multiple scores with 4:00 left and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> are the rowing screens because that’s all their passing offense is.

    Damon Bruce @DamonBruce

    Only 16 carries for just 50 yards and Kyle called plays like he had to the 2 TD lead in that 4th quarter. The defense did its job today. The 49ers offense didn't get it done. All problems on Shanahan's side of the ball. Always.

    The 49ers are sitting at .500 (3-3), and there's a good chance they'll own a losing record this time next week. It's difficult to see how San Francisco has the weapons to match the Kansas City Chiefs blow for blow.

    Brian Witt @Wittnessed

    This is why the 49ers have no chance against the Bills and Chiefs and maybe the Eagles in the playoffs. Those teams will put up points, and the 49ers don’t have the QB to keep up.

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    Falcons 28, 49ers 14. <br><br>Kansas City comes to Levi's Stadium next week. SF has a lot of healing to do — especially on the defensive end — and will have to execute leaps and bounds better on offense if it's to have a shot against Patrick Mahomes and Co.

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    We know the 49ers defense can win you a game. What we want to know is whether this offense can carry the team for a game or two. <br><br>So far, the answer is no.

    Shanahan has far too much equity built up to this point to think he'd be on the hot seat at any point this season. But that doesn't make him immune to criticism, and there's no question the Niners offense is performing below where you'd expect it to given Shanahan's reputation.

    Kyle Shanahan, 49ers Offense Called Out for 'Lack of Urgency' in Loss to Falcons
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.