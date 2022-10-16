Kyle Shanahan, 49ers Offense Called Out for 'Lack of Urgency' in Loss to Falcons

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The fourth quarter continues to be an issue for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan as his team fell 28-14 to the Atlanta Falcons.

In this case, it wasn't that San Francisco failed to protect a lead. Instead, the Niners weren't exactly in a hurry to overturn a two-score deficit in the final frame.

Their penultimate drive took 8:08 off the clock and didn't even end with points as a Jimmy Garoppolo pass fell incomplete on fourth down inside the red zone.

Many were surprised by San Francisco's deliberate pace and play-calling given the situation:

The 49ers are sitting at .500 (3-3), and there's a good chance they'll own a losing record this time next week. It's difficult to see how San Francisco has the weapons to match the Kansas City Chiefs blow for blow.

Shanahan has far too much equity built up to this point to think he'd be on the hot seat at any point this season. But that doesn't make him immune to criticism, and there's no question the Niners offense is performing below where you'd expect it to given Shanahan's reputation.