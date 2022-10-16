X

    Tom Brady Mocked on Twitter as Bucs Fall to Short-Handed Steelers, Drop to 3-3

    Erin WalshOctober 16, 2022

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium and fell to 3-3 on the season after their offense struggled for much of the afternoon.

    Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady had a rough outing, completing just 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown, which came late in the fourth quarter on a throw to running back Leonard Fournette.

    Chris Godwin was Tampa's leading receiver with six catches for 95 yards. Mike Evans caught four passes for 42 yards.

    Brady, who finished with an 87.8 passer rating, was mocked and ripped on Twitter by NFL fans following the loss:

    Alex Kirshner @alex_kirshner

    No idea why Tom Brady wanted to participate in this NFL season. The only explanation that makes sense is that he got mad that Schefter scooped him and he didn't get to announce his retirement with some dumb video. I'm 100% in on that

    🐩 @SophiaKnowsBttr

    did tom brady break a tablet today?

    Russell @LRHarris202

    We are all witnessing the downfall of Tom Brady

    Maxx @Bearsmaxx

    Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> <a href="https://t.co/9NVALzr5Md">pic.twitter.com/9NVALzr5Md</a>

    Balls To The Walls Sports @wuxxyluxxy

    Tom Brady just lost to a Steelers team without their 3 starting cbs, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tj Watt, and their starting qb gets injured halfway through. He’s washed .

    Wave God 🏁 @TeejSmoothDude

    Tom Brady should have just retired if he gonna play like this.

    Trent Elmore @trentroger8

    Tom Brady should’ve stayed retired

    .ɴɪɴᴇᴛʏ𝟤 @n_inety2

    Tom Brady came back to the Bucs to *checks notes* SUCK?

    Jake VW @wyckipedia_

    Someone tell Tom Brady to retire

    Prachee Avasthi @PracheeAC

    Tom Brady is truly horrible. Should have stayed retired

    The Buccaneers are now tied with the Atlanta Falcons for first in the NFC South, which is something no one saw coming entering the season.

    Brady and the Bucs offense have a lot to figure out. If they don't sort things out quickly, they could end up with a low playoff seed or miss the postseason entirely.

