Tom Brady Mocked on Twitter as Bucs Fall to Short-Handed Steelers, Drop to 3-3

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium and fell to 3-3 on the season after their offense struggled for much of the afternoon.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady had a rough outing, completing just 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown, which came late in the fourth quarter on a throw to running back Leonard Fournette.

Chris Godwin was Tampa's leading receiver with six catches for 95 yards. Mike Evans caught four passes for 42 yards.

Brady, who finished with an 87.8 passer rating, was mocked and ripped on Twitter by NFL fans following the loss:

The Buccaneers are now tied with the Atlanta Falcons for first in the NFC South, which is something no one saw coming entering the season.

Brady and the Bucs offense have a lot to figure out. If they don't sort things out quickly, they could end up with a low playoff seed or miss the postseason entirely.