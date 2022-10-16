Tennessee Starts Donation Page to Fund New Goalposts After Alabama Upset

Donald Page/Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off their biggest win in more than two decades with Saturday's victory over Alabama, and the fans responded accordingly by storming the field, tearing down the goalposts and taking them out of the stadium.

The only problem is Neyland Stadium needs those goalposts to host UT Martin this coming Saturday.

With that in mind, the football program announced it was starting a donation page to raise money for new goalposts with the following message:

"Y'all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River?

"Yeah that was awesome.

"Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week's game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y'all help us out?"

Two of the donation options are $16, representing the 16 years since Tennessee had defeated Alabama, and $52.49, representing the 52-49 final score.

The game was one of the most memorable in recent college football history with Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker and Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young going back and forth in an offensive explosion.

However, Alabama kicker Will Reichard missed a field goal in the final seconds on his team's last possession when the game was tied. Rather than taking a knee and going into overtime, Hooker responded with multiple clutch passes to set up a 40-yard field goal from Chase McGrath.

McGrath's kick knuckled over the crossbar, setting off one of the most passionate celebrations in college football in years.