Ronda Rousey Calls for WWE to Rename Women's Titles but They're 'Kind of Resistant'

Set Number: X162079 TK1

Ronda Rousey thinks the next step in the women's revolution in professional wrestling is to get the "women" part out.

“I don’t want to say ‘women’ in title anymore," Rousey said in her latest vlog. "And I think they are kind of resistant to taking it out. So then I was like, ‘Can I just not have to say it?’ So then that’s kind of where it’s at.”

Rousey regained the Smackdown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules, marking her second reign with the title.

It's unclear if Rousey's opinion is shared by a majority of the locker room.

There is no men's SmackDown or men's Raw champion, so there is no need to say women for differentiation purposes. WWE could, in theory, eliminate gender without issue. The SmackDown and Raw tag team champions are not called the SmackDown and Raw men's tag team champions despite there being women's tag team titles.

By far the easiest potential solution would be to completely revamp the championship structure across the board. WWE could rename both women's titles and the men's tag championships without much issue. An alternate plan could see the company merge its titles to have only one women's champion, one men's champion and one tag team champion, with the champions being able to appear on every brand.

That said, it doesn't appear WWE makes any seismic changes any time soon.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).