NFLN: Raiders' Davante Adams to Play Until Legal Process Concludes for Pushing Photog

The NFL reportedly does not plan to issue punishment to Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams for pushing a photographer after last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs until his legal case is resolved.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Adams' case became a personal conduct policy issue after police filed charges. It's likely the matter would have been resolved ahead of the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans, but the league now plans to conduct a formal review of the matter.

Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault for pushing a photographer as he exited the field after the Raiders' 30-29 loss Monday night.

"Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams told reporters. "I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way and that's how I initially responded."

Adams is slated to be in court Nov. 10 to face the charges. It's possible the court date winds up being pushed back until after the football season if a plea deal is not reached before then.

Should the two sides reach a plea, the NFL could issue a punishment in an expedited fashion. A suspension seems warranted in this case, but it's unlikely to be of a significant length.