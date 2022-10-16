Yankees' Luis Severino Says 'Ask Boone' About Not Using Clay Holmes in Game 3 Loss

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Aaron Boone's puzzling decision to not deploy Clay Holmes in the New York Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night at Progressive Field has everyone scratching their heads.

Luis Severino, who started Game 3 of Saturday's American League Division Series, told reporters he was shocked Boone didn't turn to Holmes to close the bottom of the ninth inning.

"He's our closer. So of course I was surprised. I don't know if he was down. There shouldn't be people down in the playoffs," Severino said. "That's something you guys need to ask Boone or [pitching coach Matt] Blake to see what was going on there."

The Yankees blew a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning after the Guardians managed to drive in three runs off a combination of relievers Wandy Peralta and Clarke Schmidt.

Boone told reporters after the game that Holmes was available out of the bullpen only in an "emergency" situation. SNY's Andy Martino asked Boone what constituted an emergency, and he responded, "extra innings and all other pitchers used."

The 49-year-old added that he did not want to use Holmes on back-to-back nights and that he would be available for Sunday's Game 4.

Holmes, who was shut down for the final nine games of the regular season with a shoulder strain, told reporters after the loss that he was ready to enter the game.

"I prepared today to do my job. Sometimes those decisions aren't mine. I feel like I'm available to pitch," Holmes said. "Whenever my name is called, I'm ready to go out there and give it everything I've got.

"They asked, and I said I was good to go if needed."

Holmes, 29, had an impressive regular season en route to an All-Star selection. In 62 appearances, he posted a 2.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 65 strikeouts across 63.2 innings. He also posted 20 saves after taking over the role from a struggling Aroldis Chapman.

The Yankees now face a win-or-go-home Game 4 on Sunday. They haven't reached the American League Championship Series since 2019, and a loss to the Guardians would be a tough blow for a team that saw Aaron Judge set the AL home run record and won 99 games during the regular season en route to the AL East crown.