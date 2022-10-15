NFL Rumors: Panthers Appear 'Unwilling' to Trade D.J. Moore, Brian Burns, More

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It's "highly unlikely" that the Carolina Panthers will trade wide receiver D.J. Moore, edge-rusher Brian Burns and defensive lineman Derrick Brown amid rumors that the team is listening to teams about offers for running back Christian McCaffrey.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news on Moore, Burns and Brown, noting that "they are considered building blocks for the future." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news on McCaffrey but wrote that "a deal might not be easy to complete." He also wrote that Carolina appears "unwilling" to deal Burns and Brown despite interest.

The Panthers have started this season 1-4, which prompted the firing of head coach Matt Rhule.

The Panthers are willing to trade wideout Robbie Anderson, per Schefter, who called him a "strong trade-deadline candidate."

The beginning of the season couldn't have gone much worse for the Panthers, leaving general manager Scott Fitterer in a difficult position.

Carolina went all-in all Rhule, the former Temple and Baylor coach who earned a seven-year, $62 million contract. He didn't make it through three seasons, and now the Panthers have to give him a $40 million buyout.

The Panthers have played quarterback roulette during the Rhule era, trying various veterans such as Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold and now Baker Mayfield. The season is only a month old, but Mayfield's quarterback rating is dead-last in football.

Carolina has pieces in place on both sides of the ball to compete, but it simply hasn't panned out.

Apparently a fire sale isn't in the works for now, although McCaffrey and Anderson could find new homes. The defensive pieces should stay intact, however, as the Panthers figure out their next moves going forward.