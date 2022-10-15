Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: Panthers Listening on Star RB After Rhule Firing

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey could be playing for another team come next month.

With the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaching, the Carolina Panthers are "listening" to offers for the veteran running back following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, who notes "a deal might not be easy to complete."

"The Panthers rebuffed at least two teams' inquiries into trading for McCaffrey last week and will continue to reject overtures that they don't consider to be significant offers, according to sources," Schefter wrote.

While the Panthers aren't actively shopping McCaffrey, he "is receiving the most significant interest from teams" compared to some of Carolina's other players who might be available, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills are among the teams to have expressed interest in McCaffrey, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million extension with the Panthers in April 2020, making him the highest-paid running back in football. However, he hasn't lived up to that contract since, mostly because of injuries.

The 26-year-old appeared in just three games during the 2020 campaign because of a high-ankle sprain, a shoulder injury and a thigh injury. In 2021, he played just seven games before missing the remainder of the season with an ankle ailment.

McCaffrey has appeared in all five games to start the 2022 season, rushing for 324 yards and two touchdowns, but the Panthers are fourth in the NFC South with a 1-4 record and appear headed toward their fifth straight season without a playoff appearance.

McCaffrey, the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, isn't slated to become a free agent until 2026. That being said, any team that wants to acquire him must be willing to make it worth Carolina's while, such as including a high draft pick or multiple draft selections.

It's no surprise the Broncos are one of the teams to have expressed interest in McCaffrey. Javonte Williams is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, so the franchise is currently set to move forward with Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone and Latavius Murray.

The 49ers are in a similar situation, with Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve with a sprained MCL. The team has relied on a combination of Jeff Wilson Jr., Tevin Coleman, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price.

The Rams' situation is slightly different. Darrell Henderson has served as the team's top running back even though Cam Akers is healthy. Akers has been ruled out for Week 6 because of personal reasons, and it seems that a trade of the veteran running back could be possible.

Buffalo, meanwhile, is lacking a significant playmaker like McCaffrey out of the backfield, relying on Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and James Cook.

If McCaffrey is traded, it likely won't be until closer to the deadline as teams begin to get more desperate entering the second half of the season.