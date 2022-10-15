Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones Not Fined for Roughing Calls on Tom Brady, Derek Carr

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The NFL decided not to add fines after a pair of controversial roughing the passer calls from Week 5.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was not fined after his sack against Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones also avoided a fine from his hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, per Pelissero.

This comes as Brady was fined $11,139 for kicking Jarrett after the play in question.

Both roughing calls caught the attention of fans because of their lack of hard contact as well as the importance in the respective games.

The Falcons were apparently set to get the ball back down six against the Buccaneers late in Sunday's game when Jarrett brought down Brady on a third-down play. Referee Jerome Boger instead threw a flag after seeing Jarrett "unnecessarily throwing him to the ground," as he explained after the game.

Tampa Bay retained possession with an automatic first down and closed out the win a few plays later.

The penalty on Jones came after a strip-sack that would have given the ball back to Kansas City down 10 in the second quarter of Monday's game. The Raiders instead kept the ball with a first down, eventually adding to the lead with a field goal.

The Chiefs eventually came back with a 30-29 win, but the penalty was a major momentum swing at the time.

Officials in both games saw enough to call a personal foul, although NFL personnel didn't see either worthy of an additional fine.