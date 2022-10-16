Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley: Which WWE Star Has the Brighter Future?October 16, 2022
For as many exciting additions as there have been to WWE's women's division in the last year, the core talent who played key roles in the Women's Evolution remain integral to the division's success.
Alexa Bliss and Bayley have both made major names for themselves since arriving on the main roster years ago. Previously, they were among those making history in NXT's women's scene and were at odds even back then.
They're two of the company's most popular stars on Raw, but no matter the brand, they've always had bad blood. That hasn't changed in recent months, with Bayley heading Damage CTRL and Bliss attempting to take them down alongside Asuka and Bianca Belair.
Bliss and Bayley find themselves in interesting spots at the moment in that neither has held gold in nearly two years (not counting Bliss' incredibly brief 24/7 Championship reign). Although they've spent significant time on the shelf with injuries, their booking should be better than it has been as of late.
Both are bound to bounce back in due time, but who has the brighter future ahead of them?
Comparing Accolades
Bayley didn't debut on the main roster along with the rest of the Four Horsewomen in the summer of 2015, but her extended stay in NXT proved to be the best thing for her career.
While there, she contested classics with Sasha Banks and became NXT Women's champion. That reign perfectly prepared her for a run on Raw, where she'd capture the Raw Women's Championship within six months of her arrival.
In the years that followed, she'd win the women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, become one-half of the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team champions, and hold the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, including for a record-setting 380 days.
She was always expected to succeed in WWE given her history with the rest of the Four Horsewomen, while Alexa Bliss breaking out the way she did upon hitting SmackDown was a complete (and pleasant) surprise.
Despite never winning the NXT Women's Championship, Bliss won the SmackDown and Raw Women's titles two times each in her first year on the main roster. She was also consistently pushed, won the Money in the Bank briefcase, and held the Raw Women's title for a third time in the summer of 2019 for a feud with Ronda Rousey.
She's mainly been utilized in the tag team ranks in recent years, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions, but her television time has largely been consistent.
Bayley has been a bit more of a prolific champion but barely has Bliss beat in this category. Both are amazingly decorated and deserve recognition for all they've been able to achieve in a relatively short span of time.
Current Booking
Both Bayley and Bliss could be in far worse positions on the Raw rosters right now, but that isn't to say their booking has been entirely flawless since their respective returns to the ring.
After taking time off to deal with an injury, Bliss originally resurfaced on WWE TV at the onset of the year in a series of vignettes explaining her character change. However, she disappeared again until May when she came back as a bubbly babyface with minimal direction.
In recent months, she's mostly been helping Bianca Belair fight her battles against Bayley's Damage CTRL, a group that has also struggled to find its footing up to this point.
Damage CTRL has had a heavy presence on Raw and SmackDown but hasn't won as consistently as they should have. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY have held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the last month, but Bayley failing to win the Raw Women's Championship at Extreme Rules didn't help her cause at all.
In short, both could be handled better, but at least Bayley remains in the hunt for a title. Bliss could use a reset in the worst way to save her from spinning her wheels any longer.
How Much More Can They Accomplish?
With Bayley and Bliss having already achieved so much in their WWE careers, it's worth questioning what left there is for them to do and how those goals will bode for them in the long run.
As successful as Bayley has been, she is the only member of the Four Horsewomen to not headline WrestleMania. She also hasn't been involved in nearly as many pay-per-view main events as the others despite the excellent work she's done since initially arriving on Raw in 2016.
Getting to that next level may be difficult with all of the top talent WWE has recruited to the women's division, and her recent booking suggests that spot will remain with Bianca Belair.
Bliss isn't that much fresher of a face, but unlike Bayley, she hasn't been overexposed in the main title picture. In fact, she hasn't had a prolonged program over the Raw or SmackDown Women's Championship in over three years.
In the right role (ideally as a heel), she can easily be an asset in either title scene right now and mix it up with women she hasn't had a chance to work with yet. It isn't likely she becomes any bigger of a star than Bayley, but there's much more for her to do as a result of how she's been positioned on the card.
Final Verdict
The decorated careers these women have had will inevitably earn them a place in the WWE Hall of Fame, but for as fruitful as their respective pasts were, the immediate future belongs to Bliss.
Any average edition of Raw these days may indicate otherwise considering Bayley has been heavily featured since her return and Bliss has by and large been an afterthought. That only means that Bliss has much more to gain and is primed for a significant comeback.
Odds are if Bayley was going to beat Belair for the Raw Women's Championship, it would have happened at Extreme Rules. That gets Bliss one step closer to contending for the title considering she already announced her intentions to do so in July but never received a shot.
Unless Damage CTRL picks up major momentum soon, Belair will need a new foil, and Bliss can play that part perfectly. She'll have a new lease on life as a heel, creating a plethora of possibilities for opponents and storylines.
That's in addition to how she could factor into whatever Bray Wyatt will do going forward given their history, and that would automatically make her a focal point on Raw.
Bayley can be redeemed depending on the follow-up to her recent string of losses, but regardless of what goes down with her, all signs point to Bliss having a more prosperous period in the months to come.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.