Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley: Which WWE Star Has the Brighter Future?

0 of 4

Neither Bayley nor Alexa Bliss have had a lot of luck lately, but both are on the verge of making major comebacks. (Credit: WWE.com)

For as many exciting additions as there have been to WWE's women's division in the last year, the core talent who played key roles in the Women's Evolution remain integral to the division's success.

Alexa Bliss and Bayley have both made major names for themselves since arriving on the main roster years ago. Previously, they were among those making history in NXT's women's scene and were at odds even back then.

They're two of the company's most popular stars on Raw, but no matter the brand, they've always had bad blood. That hasn't changed in recent months, with Bayley heading Damage CTRL and Bliss attempting to take them down alongside Asuka and Bianca Belair.

Bliss and Bayley find themselves in interesting spots at the moment in that neither has held gold in nearly two years (not counting Bliss' incredibly brief 24/7 Championship reign). Although they've spent significant time on the shelf with injuries, their booking should be better than it has been as of late.

Both are bound to bounce back in due time, but who has the brighter future ahead of them?