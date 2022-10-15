Nets' Kyrie Irving Downplays Retirement Speculation: 'It's Not a Consideration'

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

Even after a tumultuous 2021-22 season, Kyrie Irving doesn't have retirement on his mind.

"I'm never going to stop playing," Irving told ESPN's Nick Friedell. "You hear me? Get that—I am never going to stop playing. This is not even a debate. It's not a consideration."

The 30-year-old is heading into his 12th NBA season, although he has appeared in just 103 regular-season games in three years with the Brooklyn Nets. He played just 29 games last year as New York City regulations prevented him from competing without a COVID-19 vaccination.

It initially appeared he would play for a new team in 2022-23, but he exercised his $36.5 million player option this offseason to remain with Brooklyn.

Irving told reporters at media day there were "not many" options for him around the league. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in June that only the Los Angeles Lakers showed interest in the veteran guard.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha, the Lakers don't intend to sign Irving next offseason.

This creates an important season for the seven-time All-Star to prove himself before free agency next summer.

No matter what happens, it's clear Irving does not plan to step away from the sport any time soon.

"There are goals that I have outside of the NBA, but as of right now, I'm just focused on this," he told Friedell.

Irving remains one of the game's top point guards when active, averaging 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game last season. His 41.8 three-point shooting percentage was also the best of his career, giving the Nets high hopes in 2022-23 if he can play to his ability alongside Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.