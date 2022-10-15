X

    Lakers Rumors: Matt Ryan Makes Team's Opening-Day Roster After Strong Preseason

    Adam WellsOctober 15, 2022

    LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 6: Matt Ryan #37 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw against the Minnesota Timberwolves during a preseason game on October 6, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers are going to keep Matt Ryan on their opening-day roster following a strong showing this preseason.

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ryan is going to make the final roster because he won't be waived before Saturday's cut deadline at 5 p.m. ET.

