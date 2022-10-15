Lakers Rumors: Matt Ryan Makes Team's Opening-Day Roster After Strong Preseason

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to keep Matt Ryan on their opening-day roster following a strong showing this preseason.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ryan is going to make the final roster because he won't be waived before Saturday's cut deadline at 5 p.m. ET.

