Chargers' Keenan Allen Aiming to Return from Hamstring Injury for Week 7 vs. Seahawks

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers offense could be getting a key piece back very soon.

Keenan Allen told reporters on Friday he's aiming to return from a hamstring injury in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.

"We're just playing it day-by-day," the Chargers wide receiver said. "This week would be great, but I don't think I'm going to make it. So, Seattle's looking bright."

Allen looked like he was going to have a fantastic start to the season. The 30-year-old had four receptions for 66 yards in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. He left the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.

After sitting out the next two games, Allen looked to be on track for a return in Week 4. He wound up leaving practice with a trainer early on Sept. 29 after aggravating the injury.

Sitting out for so long has given Allen more time to watch games on television. The five-time Pro Bowler wrote in a since-deleted tweet "WTF are we doing" in reference to head coach Brandon Staley's decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Chargers' 46-yard line holding a 30-28 lead over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Staley told reporters earlier this week he and Allen discussed the situation and are "going to become closer because of it."

Allen said Friday he sent the tweet because he "didn't feel what they were feeling", but it "made sense" after Staley spoke to the team in a meeting.

The Chargers enter Monday's game against the Denver Broncos coming off back-to-back wins. Their 3-2 record ranks second in the AFC West, one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

Los Angeles will host the Seahawks on Oct. 23 at SoFi Stadium before its bye in Week 8.

Allen led the Chargers in targets (157), receptions (106) and ranked second in receiving yards (1,138) last season.