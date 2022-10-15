Warriors' Klay Thompson: 'Time Will Heal All Wounds' for Draymond Green, Jordan Poole

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors veteran Klay Thompson believes the team can move past the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole:

"It's in the past," Thompson said. "It's very unfortunate but I think Ring Night and time will heal all wounds."

The guard said both players are "like a brother" to him, and "we're all ready to move past it."

Green was fined, but not suspended, after punching Poole during a practice. After initially stepping away from the team, Green returned for Friday's preseason game against the Denver Nuggets and will play in the squad's season-opener Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State players will receive their championship rings ahead of Tuesday's game.

As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, Ring Night was a significant factor in the team's punishment decision as they didn't want to keep Green from the celebration.

The Warriors won their fourth title in eight years last season, with both Green and Thompson together for the entire run alongside Stephen Curry.

Green and Thompson have been on the same team since 2012-13, so it's clear one incident isn't going to ruin the relationship.

Others on the team haven't been quite as forgiving since the initial altercation.

"He's got some work to do to get that trust back from us," Kevon Looney told reporters.

Green was apologetic after the incident and has seemingly done enough for head coach Steve Kerr to put the forward back in the rotation. The four-time All-Star now must remain incident-free to help the Warriors compete for another title in 2022-23.