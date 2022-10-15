MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 15 Schedule

MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 15 ScheduleOctober 15, 2022
Three of the four division series in Major League Baseball could reach their conclusions on Saturday.
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies vaulted themselves into 2-1 leads over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, respectively, with home wins on Friday.
Closing the series against the two NLCS participants from the last two years will be a difficult task as the teams get deeper into their rotations.
San Diego appears to be in better shape to close out than Philadelphia since it gets to send Joe Musgrove to the hill for Game 4. Philadelphia is opening with Noah Syndergaard.
Over in the American League, the Houston Astros have a chance to sweep the Seattle Mariners, but beating Seattle in its first home playoff game in two decades may be too much to ask.
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are leveled at one game apiece going into their Game 3, which could be the second game of four contests in four days because of Thursday's rainout.
Cleveland taxed some of its top bullpen arms to get a win at Yankee Stadium on Friday, and manager Terry Francona may not have to use many relief pitchers with Triston McKenzie opposing Luis Severino.
Atlanta-Philadelphia Should Be Highest-Scoring Game
Both the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are at the end of their starting pitching.
Atlanta threw Max Fried, Kyle Wright and Spencer Strider on his return from injury in Games 1-3, while Philadelphia countered with Ranger Suarez, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.
Game 4 may turn into a battle of the bullpens with Charlie Morton and Noah Syndergaard entering in average form at best.
Morton conceded nine earned runs on 15 hits in his last two regular-season starts, including giving up six to Philadelphia in September. He has allowed four or more earned runs in four of his last seven appearances.
The Atlanta right-hander was tagged for at least six hits in four of his five meetings with the Phillies. Philadelphia could ride the offensive wave created by Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper's home runs in Game 3.
Syndergaard's short time in Philadelphia featured the concession of six or more hits in seven of 10 appearances. He has not given up more than five earned runs in any of those starts, but the high hit concession is a concern against an Atlanta lineup that can score in bunches.
Morton and Syndergaard both have the potential to go deep into the game, but their recent form suggests the bullpens will be heavily involved. The relief pitchers for both sides could be asked to clean up messes created by the starters.
Both teams would love to get five innings out of Morton and Syndergaard because a majority of the high-leverage relievers were not used in Game 3, but even that seems like wishful thinking with Philadelphia's bats on fire and Atlanta needing an early counter to the Phillies' Game 3 outburst.
Seattle Will Win Home Playoff Return
The Seattle Mariners have displayed little fear against some of the American League's best pitchers through four playoff games.
The hits earned off Alek Manoah, Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez should help the Mariners against Lance McCullers Jr.
McCullers has been nothing but consistent since returning to the Houston rotation in August. He finished the regular season with four straight outings of six innings or more.
McCullers and the Astros will enter a cauldron of emotion in Seattle on Saturday. The Mariners should feed off that and produce a win in their first home playoff game in two decades.
Philadelphia and San Diego benefited from the same emotional boost at home, as well as strong pitching, to capture Game 3 in their respective series on Friday.
George Kirby may not be a household name, but he can make his mark on the national audience on Saturday.
Kirby allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight home starts. He has lasted into the sixth inning in seven of his 13 home appearances as well.
Kirby may not be Luis Castillo or Logan Gilbert, but he has been dominant enough at home to match their production on the mound in Game 3.
The Seattle rookie could be aided by another first-year player and an early surge from the Mariners offense. Julio Rodriguez and Co. plated eight of their nine runs against the Astros in the first four innings.
The Mariners do not need a six-run outburst in one inning like Philadelphia had on Friday, but if they can jump on McCullers for two or three early runs, they can ride Kirby and their top bullpen arms to a home victory.
Runs Will Continue To Come At A Premium For Yankees, Guardians
The bats have not woken up yet in the New York-Cleveland series because of all the incredible arms on display.
The low-scoring trend from the first two games should carry over into Game 3, where Luis Severino and Triston McKenzie will go head-to-head.
McKenzie was fantastic in his playoff debut. He struck out eight batters and gave up two hits over six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays one week ago.
McKenzie produced a 2.77 ERA inside Progressive Field and has not given up more than three earned runs at his home park since August 2.
The Cleveland right-hander had the Yankees lineup out of sorts on July 3, when he gave up one hit over seven innings at home.
Severino pitched seven no-hit innings in his last regular-season appearance on October 3. He conceded five hits in 16 innings over the three starts he made after returning from injury in mid-September.
Severino has made three road playoff starts in his career, and he has the potential to match what McKenzie produces each inning.
A low-scoring game is the most predictable outcome for Game 3, and it may be the most welcome result by both teams.
The last thing the Yankees and Guardians want to do is expend their bullpen arms in Game 3 when there are potentially two games left in the series.
Dodgers Keep Title Hopes Alive in San Diego
The Dodgers have not been thoroughly outplayed by the Padres.
Both teams have 23 hits through three games, and the Padres have scored just one more run than their NL West rival.
Los Angeles has more extra-base hits and a slightly better OPS in the series, so all hope is not lost for Dave Roberts' team.
The Dodgers scored seven runs off Joe Musgrove in three regular-season matchups, and four of those runs came in San Diego on September 11. Musgrove shut down the Dodgers 17 days later inside Petco Park, but there is at least some confidence flowing through the Los Angeles dugout.
Los Angeles will feel some pressure in Game 4, but more of the pressure will be on San Diego to close out the NLDS at home in order to prevent a return to Dodger Stadium for Game 5.
Tyler Anderson does not have the postseason experience of other hurlers on the Dodgers roster, but he has limited San Diego to two earned runs on five hits in his last 13 innings against the Padres.
All it may take is one or two runs to make the difference in Game 4, given how strong both bullpens have been.
Anderson should at least be able to match Musgrove's output on the mound, and if the Dodgers get to Musgrove again, the southpaw could keep the Padres at bay to force a Game 5 on Sunday.