MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 15 Schedule

Harry How/Getty Images

Three of the four division series in Major League Baseball could reach their conclusions on Saturday.

The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies vaulted themselves into 2-1 leads over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, respectively, with home wins on Friday.

Closing the series against the two NLCS participants from the last two years will be a difficult task as the teams get deeper into their rotations.

San Diego appears to be in better shape to close out than Philadelphia since it gets to send Joe Musgrove to the hill for Game 4. Philadelphia is opening with Noah Syndergaard.

Over in the American League, the Houston Astros have a chance to sweep the Seattle Mariners, but beating Seattle in its first home playoff game in two decades may be too much to ask.

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are leveled at one game apiece going into their Game 3, which could be the second game of four contests in four days because of Thursday's rainout.

Cleveland taxed some of its top bullpen arms to get a win at Yankee Stadium on Friday, and manager Terry Francona may not have to use many relief pitchers with Triston McKenzie opposing Luis Severino.