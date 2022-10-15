Rhys Hoskins' Bat Spike Ignites Twitter, Bryce Harper Shines as Phillies Take Game 3

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park in Game 3 of the National League Division Series to take a 2-1 series lead in their first playoff run since 2011.

Philadelphia broke the game wide open in the bottom of the third inning with six runs highlighted by a pair of home runs from Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper.

A three-run bottom of the seventh inning helped the Phillies secure the victory. Nick Castellanos posted two RBI in the inning and Harper also drove in a run.

Hoskins finished the night 1-for-3 with three RBI, while Harper finished 2-for-4 with three RBI. Hoskins' bat spike following his third-inning home run and Harper's overall performance set Twitter ablaze:

The Phillies are aiming to win their first NLDS since 2010, and if Harper and Co. continue to play at a high level, that dream could very well become reality.

Philadelphia could punch its ticket to the National League Championship Series on Saturday with a victory over Atlanta at Citizens Bank Park. However, the Braves will be expected to put together their best game of the season in Game 4, and they undoubtedly won't go down without a fight.

Charlie Morton will be on the mound for Atlanta in Game 4. The Phillies have yet to name a starter.