    Rhys Hoskins' Bat Spike Ignites Twitter, Bryce Harper Shines as Phillies Take Game 3

    Erin WalshOctober 15, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 14: Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a three run home run against Spencer Strider #65 of the Atlanta Braves during the third inning in game three of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park in Game 3 of the National League Division Series to take a 2-1 series lead in their first playoff run since 2011.

    Philadelphia broke the game wide open in the bottom of the third inning with six runs highlighted by a pair of home runs from Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper.

    A three-run bottom of the seventh inning helped the Phillies secure the victory. Nick Castellanos posted two RBI in the inning and Harper also drove in a run.

    Hoskins finished the night 1-for-3 with three RBI, while Harper finished 2-for-4 with three RBI. Hoskins' bat spike following his third-inning home run and Harper's overall performance set Twitter ablaze:

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    OH MY GOODNESS PHILLY IS ROCKING!<br><br>HOSKINS 3 RUN SHOT!<br><br>📺: FS1 and the FOX Sports App <a href="https://t.co/dTzCym83M6">pic.twitter.com/dTzCym83M6</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    BRYCE BLAST!! 😱<br><br>📺: FS1 and the FOX Sports App <a href="https://t.co/5ZKLiTXOPN">pic.twitter.com/5ZKLiTXOPN</a>

    m @matttadelphia

    ATTENTION EVERYBODY: apologize to rhys hoskins right now.

    Tim Kelly @TimKellySports

    And just like that, Rhys Hoskins is the most popular person in the city of Philadelphia.

    kam (city pop connoisseur) @nikesonmytweet

    Bryce Harper, as well as Rhys Hoskins <a href="https://t.co/LKfWZA1aar">pic.twitter.com/LKfWZA1aar</a>

    James Seltzer @JamesSeltzer

    I can’t believe that just happened. Rhys Hoskins I love you.

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    That Rhys Hoskins bat spike was one of the coolest celebrations on the planet<br><br>Awesome moment of redemption

    depressed phillies fan @BryceInHisVeins

    I apologize for everything I said about Rhys Hoskins

    Taylor Ringold @TaylorRingold

    Rhys Hoskins: <a href="https://t.co/szIEm8QIhD">pic.twitter.com/szIEm8QIhD</a>

    Justin Morgan @Justin_Morgan13

    Rhys Hoskins just gronk spiked his bat after a long ball. <br><br>Electric city.

    year 20 @johnrivers131

    Bryce Harper is different

    James Seltzer @JamesSeltzer

    BRYCE HARPER PLAYOFF MOMENT AT CBP THIS IS THE GREATEST DAY EVER

    Alex Carr @AlexCarrMLB

    Hell of a night for Bryce Harper. MVP chants abound.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Bryce Harper has Philly FIRED up 🤘<br><br>📸: <a href="https://twitter.com/CespedesBBQ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CespedesBBQ</a> <a href="https://t.co/ujZoXb3iun">pic.twitter.com/ujZoXb3iun</a>

    Honorable Mention Podcast @MentionPod

    MVP Bryce Harper looks like he's back. <br><br>Atlanta is in trouble.

    Patty Bombs @PatriickDoyle

    Bryce harper doing damage in meaningful games is a beautiful thing to see. We’re watching a HOFer cement his legacy before our eyes

    BioFreez @BioFreezz

    Bryce Harper deadass has the best swing in MLB. Every time he swings &amp; makes contact I wonder how it doesn’t go out of the ballpark 100% of the time.

    The Phillies are aiming to win their first NLDS since 2010, and if Harper and Co. continue to play at a high level, that dream could very well become reality.

    Philadelphia could punch its ticket to the National League Championship Series on Saturday with a victory over Atlanta at Citizens Bank Park. However, the Braves will be expected to put together their best game of the season in Game 4, and they undoubtedly won't go down without a fight.

    Charlie Morton will be on the mound for Atlanta in Game 4. The Phillies have yet to name a starter.

