Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 6

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The No. 1 overall draft pick in most fantasy football leagues appears to be ready to go for Week 6.

Jonathan Taylor practiced the last two days for the Indianapolis Colts after missing Week 5 with an ankle injury.

The Athletic's Zak Keefer reported on Friday that Taylor was once again practicing ahead of the Colts' Sunday clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Another consensus first-round fantasy football draft pick was added to the injury report this week.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is officially listed as questionable with a foot injury.

The foot injury is not expected to take Kupp out of Sunday's meeting with the Carolina Panthers.

The injury designation may be a bit concerning for fantasy football players because there is a scenario in which the Rams could rest Kupp if the game gets out of hand.

Below is a look at all of the significant injury news that could affect fantasy football lineups for Sunday's Week 6 games.

Jonathan Taylor Back At Practice

Jonathan Taylor's presence at Colts practice the last few days is a promising sign for his Sunday status.

The top fantasy running back going into the 2022 season did not play in Week 5's Thursday night affair with the Denver Broncos.

Taylor's potential return could help the Colts avenge their Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Taylor rushed for 54 yards on nine carries in the 24-0 loss in Jacksonville. That game started a stretch of three contests in a row in which Taylor failed to reach 100 rushing yards.

His lone triple-digit rushing total came back in Week 1, when he produced 161 yards against the Houston Texans.

Some of Taylor's struggles can be attributed to an offensive line that has let Matt Ryan get sacked on 21 occasions through five games.

Indianapolis' brutal interior play may have an affect on the totals earned by everyone inside the Colts offense.

The good news for Taylor and fantasy players with him on their roster is he has torn up the Jaguars defense inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Taylor has a 253-yard, two-score performance and a 116-yard, one-touchdown outing in his short home career against the Jaguars.

If Taylor is healthy and that trend against Jacksonville continues, he could post one of the largest fantasy football totals of Week 6.

In the worst-case scenario that Taylor's ankle acts up between now and Sunday, you should look to other teams for waiver-wire pickups. Nyheim Hines is still in concussion protocol and Deon Jackson and Philip Lindsay would be RB3 options at their highest ceiling.

Cooper Kupp Listed As Questionable

Anyone with Cooper Kupp on their fantasy roster has to hope that the wide receiver's questionable designation is just a precautionary measure.

Kupp has the potential to put up some of the best single-game numbers of the season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Kupp has four 100-yard performances in five weeks. He had over 120 receiving yards in three of those outings.

Carolina comes into Sofi Stadium with a defense that conceded over 25 points and 350 total yards in three of five games. The poor overall performances led to Matt Rhule's firing, but an interim head coach bump may not work for the Panthers because of how poor their defense has played.

Kupp, Matthew Stafford and the rest of the Los Angeles offense have the potential to turn in a fantastic fantasy performance and be the stars of the weekend.

The only issue facing fantasy players with Kupp on their roster is the potential of a blowout and Sean McVay opting to rest his star wide receiver in the second half.

If that situation comes into play, you would think the Rams would have a large point total and Kupp has robust numbers in the passing game.