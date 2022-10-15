AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 14

0 of 3

Rampage lineup (Credit: AEW)

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on October 14.

This is the second show from AEW's first trip north of the border to Toronto, so the card had a few high-profile names.

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club took on The Butcher and The Blade, but you know The Bunny is always close by too.

FTR and the recently-returned Shawn Spears fought Brian Cage and Gates of Agony, Ethan Page battled Isiah Kassidy, and Nyla Rose faced Anna Jay.

Let's look at what went down on Friday's show.