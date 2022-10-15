AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 14October 15, 2022
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 14
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on October 14.
This is the second show from AEW's first trip north of the border to Toronto, so the card had a few high-profile names.
Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club took on The Butcher and The Blade, but you know The Bunny is always close by too.
FTR and the recently-returned Shawn Spears fought Brian Cage and Gates of Agony, Ethan Page battled Isiah Kassidy, and Nyla Rose faced Anna Jay.
Let's look at what went down on Friday's show.
Blackpool Combat Club vs. Butcher and Blade
- It's wild that AEW would forgo a Moxley entrance. His music along gets a massive pop every time.
- AEW has never been big on using instant replay all the time, but it's much easier to do with a pre-taped show. The announcers can just call for it and know it will be edited into the show later.
- As great as The Butcher and The Blade are as a duo, it would be awesome to see The Butcher in a tag team with Brody King. Who could stop them?
- The way Castagnoli saved Moxley from a double-team move by just picking him up out of their arms was amazing.
The show started off with all four men in the ring and ready to fight. A brawl broke out as soon as the ref called for the bell.
The first minute was unbridled mayhem, but they eventually went to their corners and began making regular tags. The Bunny got involved like she always does, but she did not have a huge impact on what happened in the match.
Castagnoli spent more time in the ring than Moxley, so that led to Mox getting a hot tag and running rampant.
Moxley and Castagnoli finished off a predictable tag team match by hitting their finishers at the same time. This was a fun little match, but there was nothing too memorable about it. The post-match promo was short and sweet.
Winners: Blackpool Combat Club
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay
- Having the announcer say "She claims to be TBS champion" during Rose's entrance was pretty funny.
- Allowing Rose to be a funny babyface is a smart move. She could be an even bigger star if booked right.
- Vickie Guerrero interacting with Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ange was hilarious.
The entire Jericho Appreciations Society was out for a promo that was primarily designed to explain why Daniel Garcia remained with the group instead of joining Bryan Danielson. We also got an appearance from Dalton Castle and The Boys so he could request a shot at the ROH title. Jericho accepted the challenge without much hesitation.
Anna actually got in a little bit of offense early on, but Rose was able to take control relatively quickly due to her power advantage.
This bout lasted a little longer than expected thanks to a commercial break. It definitely made Jay look a bit more competitive than she would have six months ago in this same situation, but there were times when it felt like Rose might have been selling for her a bit too much.
Rose won with the Beast Bomb, but she was quickly confronted by Jade Cargill and The Baddies. Cargill laid out the entire security team that tried to stop her, but by then, Rose and her allies escaped up the ramp. This was a solid showing from both competitors, but the most interesting part happened after the match was over.
Winner: Nyla Rose
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations
Ethan Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
- Kassidy's spinning slingshot crossbody was nuts.
- Stokely Hathaway knows his job better than anyone in pro wrestling. He always does exactly what he should do.
Page took control right after the bell, but he spent too much time taunting Matt Hardy at ringside, so Kassidy was able to gain a little momentum.
This was a very quick match and ended with Page hitting his finisher for the win. This means Matt Hardy and Private Party's contracts now belong to The Firm. They did not spend much time on this.
What we saw was ok, there just wasn't enough of it.
Winner: Ethan Page
Grade: C-
Notable Moments and Observations