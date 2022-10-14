Dirk Nowitzki Statue to Be Unveiled by Mavericks on Christmas Day vs. Lakers

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks will unveil a statue at American Airlines Center for franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki ahead of their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Friday.

“Dirk has done so much for the game and for our city,” Mavericks governor Mark Cuban said in a statement. “And to show our appreciation, we want to ensure his legacy and his jump shot will forever be remembered in Dallas.”

The ceremony will be held at noon ET ahead of a scheduled 2:30 p.m. tipoff.

Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year career with the Mavericks, setting an NBA record for the longest career spent with one franchise. He made 14 All-Star teams and was a 12-time All-NBA selection, helping turn the Mavericks around from an also-ran to a consistent Western Conference contender.

While playoff success was inconsistent, Nowitzki led the Mavericks to their lone NBA championship in 2011. He retired as the franchise's all-time leader in points (31,560), games played (1,522), rebounds (11,489) and blocks (1,281), among countless other categories.

The Mavericks retired his No. 41 last season, becoming the fourth player in franchise history (Derek Harper, Brad Davis, Ronaldo Blackman) to receive the honor. The franchise also retired Kobe Bryant's No. 24 after his death in 2020, and the NBA announced plans to retire Bill Russell's No. 6 from circulation after his death earlier this year.