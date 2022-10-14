X

    Bruce Sutter, Cardinals Legend and MLB Hall of Famer, Dies at Age 69

    Adam WellsOctober 14, 2022

    ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 05: Former St. Louis Cardinals and Hall of Fame Bruce Sutter waves to the crowd during the 2018 home opener game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 05, 2018 at Bush Stadium in Saint Louis Mo. (Photo by Jimmy Simmons/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jimmy Simmons/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Baseball Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69.

    The St. Louis Cardinals issued a statement on Twitter about Sutter's death on Friday:

    St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals

    We are saddened over the passing of Bruce Sutter.<br><br>Sutter was a dominant pitcher and a member of the '82 World Series Championship team.<br><br>He is a member of both the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Cardinals Hall of Fame.<br><br>Our thoughts are with Bruce's family and friends. <a href="https://t.co/BjxKBnK0Lw">pic.twitter.com/BjxKBnK0Lw</a>

