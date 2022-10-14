Bruce Sutter, Cardinals Legend and MLB Hall of Famer, Dies at Age 69

Bruce Sutter, Cardinals Legend and MLB Hall of Famer, Dies at Age 69October 14, 2022
Jimmy Simmons/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Baseball Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69.
The St. Louis Cardinals issued a statement on Twitter about Sutter's death on Friday:
St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals
We are saddened over the passing of Bruce Sutter.<br><br>Sutter was a dominant pitcher and a member of the '82 World Series Championship team.<br><br>He is a member of both the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Cardinals Hall of Fame.<br><br>Our thoughts are with Bruce's family and friends. <a href="https://t.co/BjxKBnK0Lw">pic.twitter.com/BjxKBnK0Lw</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.