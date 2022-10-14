X

    Clippers' John Wall: 'Hopefully I'll Get That Big Standing Ovation' in Return to DC

    John Wall (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

    Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall said he's hoping for an overwhelmingly positive reaction when he returns to Washington, D.C., to face off with the Wizards on Dec. 10.

    Wall, who played for the Wiz from 2010 through 2020, discussed his first game back at Capital One Arena with fans in attendance during an appearance Wednesday on HBO's The Shop (1:55 mark of the video below).

    "Being there for 10 years, the team that drafted me, being the franchise guy and then getting traded from there," Wall said. "Then that's during the midst of COVID, so I never had the opportunity to be back to play in front of fans. So hopefully I'll get that big standing ovation that I think I deserve. My ultimate goal was trying to bring a championship there, like everything I gave to that city, from playing through my injuries, giving back to the community, it felt like a second home to me."

