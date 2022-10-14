X

    Nets' Ben Simmons Says He 'Can't Wait' to Play 76ers in Philadelphia After Trade

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 14, 2022

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts to an officials call during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 12, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The entire city of Philadelphia will be waiting with boo birds—and probably some other birds—ready to fly at Ben Simmons when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Sixers next month.

    Simmons says he's ready.

    "F--k, I can't wait to go there, yeah," Simmons told Nick Friedell of ESPN. "But for me, everything's an experience and a learning situation. So for me, I'm able to learn something that I've never been through before. I've never been traded and played against a team that I got traded from. Kev has, Ky has, a lot of guys have, but I've never been in that situation so...you have to go through it. Ky went back to Boston, and he didn't play well, but it's a lot. We're people, too. We want to go out there and prove everyone wrong."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

