Nets' Ben Simmons Says He 'Can't Wait' to Play 76ers in Philadelphia After Trade

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The entire city of Philadelphia will be waiting with boo birds—and probably some other birds—ready to fly at Ben Simmons when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Sixers next month.

Simmons says he's ready.

"F--k, I can't wait to go there, yeah," Simmons told Nick Friedell of ESPN. "But for me, everything's an experience and a learning situation. So for me, I'm able to learn something that I've never been through before. I've never been traded and played against a team that I got traded from. Kev has, Ky has, a lot of guys have, but I've never been in that situation so...you have to go through it. Ky went back to Boston, and he didn't play well, but it's a lot. We're people, too. We want to go out there and prove everyone wrong."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.