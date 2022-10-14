MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 14 Schedule

0 of 3

Elsa/Getty Images

Friday could turn out to be a vital day in the Major League Baseball postseason.

The two NLDS series change venues with the matchups tied at one game apiece. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres hold the edges in the pitching matchups and appear to be in good spots to go up 2-1 on home soil.

Philadelphia needs a win out of Aaron Nola so that it can feel less pressure about Game 4, when it will throw a significantly weaker starting pitcher against the Atlanta Braves.

San Diego must get a quality start out of Blake Snell to keep up the momentum gained from its Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And then there is the ALDS showdown between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

Game 2 of the Cleveland-New York series was postponed from Thursday to Friday. The rainout set up a four-game-in-four-day sprint that could tire out both bullpens.

Shane Bieber and Nestor Cortes have extra pressure on them to pitch well on Friday so that each bullpen is not taxed going into Saturday's Game 3 in Cleveland.