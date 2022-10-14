Jaden Ivey Faces 'Welcome to the NBA' Moments vs. Ja Morant in Preseason Matchup

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

There are levels to the NBA game. Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey got a taste of that on Thursday night in a preseason matchup against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ivey finished with seven points and four assists in 21 minutes, shooting 3-of-11 from the field and 0-of-4 from three. Morant, meanwhile, went off for 31 points and eight rebounds in the Grizzlies' 126-111 win.

And NBA Twitter took notice:

Ivey probably wasn't shocked by Morant's big night—he's more than a little familiar with his game:

Morant has often referred to Ivey as his "lil bro" on Twitter. On Thursday night, he gave him the full little brother treatment.