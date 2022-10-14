Jaden Ivey Faces 'Welcome to the NBA' Moments vs. Ja Morant in Preseason Matchup

Jaden Ivey Faces 'Welcome to the NBA' Moments vs. Ja Morant in Preseason MatchupOctober 14, 2022
There are levels to the NBA game. Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey got a taste of that on Thursday night in a preseason matchup against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Ivey finished with seven points and four assists in 21 minutes, shooting 3-of-11 from the field and 0-of-4 from three. Morant, meanwhile, went off for 31 points and eight rebounds in the Grizzlies' 126-111 win.
And NBA Twitter took notice:
Ivey probably wasn't shocked by Morant's big night—he's more than a little familiar with his game:
Bally Sports Detroit @BallySportsDET
Niele Ivey, Jaden Ivey's mother, worked as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019-20. Jaden Ivey had a front-row seat to watch Ja Morant play when his mother was coach. <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnnyKaneTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnnyKaneTV</a> has more on Ivey's respect for Morant. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pistons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pistons</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ThinkFordFirst?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ThinkFordFirst</a> <a href="https://t.co/u47SMOu0wU">pic.twitter.com/u47SMOu0wU</a>
Morant has often referred to Ivey as his "lil bro" on Twitter. On Thursday night, he gave him the full little brother treatment.