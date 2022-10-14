X

    Jaden Ivey Faces 'Welcome to the NBA' Moments vs. Ja Morant in Preseason Matchup

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 14, 2022

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 13: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena on October 13, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    There are levels to the NBA game. Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey got a taste of that on Thursday night in a preseason matchup against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Ivey finished with seven points and four assists in 21 minutes, shooting 3-of-11 from the field and 0-of-4 from three. Morant, meanwhile, went off for 31 points and eight rebounds in the Grizzlies' 126-111 win.

    And NBA Twitter took notice:

    Evan Barnes @evan_b

    I can only imagine the friendly postgame texts after this one. Ja blocks his "lil bro" Jaden Ivey then dunks on a breakaway.<br><br>Welcome to the NBA, rook. <a href="https://t.co/G1jUUWgApP">https://t.co/G1jUUWgApP</a>

    Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

    "Welcome to the NBA"-<br><br>Jaden Ivey gets a triple blocked by Ja Morant, Morant leaks out for a dunk

    Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

    Ja Morant blocking Jaden Ivey like he’s little brother, then casually dunking is the preseason content I came for tonight.

    Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

    Whether it was Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs or Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham, it feels like Ja Morant makes it a point to break in the young ones

    Woodward Sports Network @woodwardsports

    Ja Morant and Jaden Ivey tonight: <a href="https://t.co/qCHFmdJXHA">pic.twitter.com/qCHFmdJXHA</a>

    Ivey probably wasn't shocked by Morant's big night—he's more than a little familiar with his game:

    Bally Sports Detroit @BallySportsDET

    Niele Ivey, Jaden Ivey's mother, worked as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019-20. Jaden Ivey had a front-row seat to watch Ja Morant play when his mother was coach. <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnnyKaneTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnnyKaneTV</a> has more on Ivey's respect for Morant. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pistons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pistons</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ThinkFordFirst?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ThinkFordFirst</a> <a href="https://t.co/u47SMOu0wU">pic.twitter.com/u47SMOu0wU</a>

    Morant has often referred to Ivey as his "lil bro" on Twitter. On Thursday night, he gave him the full little brother treatment.

