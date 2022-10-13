WWE Hall of Famer Edge to Star in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Disney+ Series

Edge (Barry King/Getty Images)

WWE wrestler Edge has been cast in the role of Ares, the Greek god of war, in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson & the Olympians.

Joe Otterson of Variety reported Thursday that Edge (real name Adam Copeland) will serve as a recurring guest star on the show, which is based on a series of novels by the same name released by author Rick Riordan between 2005 and 2009.

The release stated Ares is described as "handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes," per Otterson.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2024, according to Gregory Miller of WWE's official website.

Edge has several other acting credits on his résumé, highlighted by Haven and Vikings on television as well as the films Interrogation and Money Plane.

The 48-year-old Canadian returned to active WWE competition in January 2020 after a nine-year retirement from wrestling caused by a neck injury.

His list of in-ring accolades includes being a seven-time world heavyweight champion, four-time WWE champion and a two-time winner of the Royal Rumble. He also formed one of the most popular tag teams in history alongside longtime real-life friend Christian.

Edge was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame as part of its 2012 class.