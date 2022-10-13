Broncos' Russell Wilson on Criticism: I Am Built for 'Good Times' and 'Tough Times'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

To say the start of Russell Wilson's first season with the Denver Broncos hasn't gone as planned would be quite the understatement, but he is keeping an optimistic mindset.

"I am built for the good times and the tough times," he told reporters Thursday.

The Broncos are 2-3 through five games, with all three losses coming by single digits.

While the close margins of defeat suggest Denver isn't far away from being a contender, the offense has scored fewer than 17 points in four of the five contests. Wilson and the offense were booed a number of times in Denver during last Thursday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts as the unit scored a mere nine points in an overtime game.

Health was apparently an issue, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the 33-year-old has been playing with a partially torn lat near his right shoulder that he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on Friday in an effort to return to health without missing significant time.

"Wilson's hope, sources say, is that the injection—coupled with round-the-clock treatment from his personal medical team—will expedite the healing process," they wrote. "It's unclear, based on precedent and discussions with experts, whether the injection will improve his situation."

Optimism was high in Denver at the start of the season with the addition of Wilson.

After all, he is likely a future Hall of Famer with a resume that includes a Super Bowl title, nine Pro Bowl selections and four seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards. He seemed to be just the quarterback to help the Broncos compete with Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West.

Yet he is now dealing with health concerns and poor performance on the field after having completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,254 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions through five games.

Wilson has never completed worse than 61.3 percent of his passes in a season during his 11 seasons.

To hear him say it, he is built for adversity like what he and the Broncos are facing this season. Perhaps a turnaround begins with Monday Night Football when they play at the Chargers.