Damian Lillard Told LeBron James 'I Really Don’t Know What' the Blazers Are Doing

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Coming off the team's fourth first-round playoff exit in five years, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was uncertain of the franchise's direction.

In an interview with The Ringer's Logan Murdock, Lillard detailed a meeting he had with Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021 offseason. At one point, James asked him what was going on.

"And I was like, 'I really don't know what we're doing,'" Lillard told Murdock. "It was just a conversation like that."

The six-time All-Star explained there wasn't a hidden subtext to his comment:

"I wasn't even looking at it like a recruiting process. The whole time I was like, 'I play for the Blazers.' My only point is, let's give ourselves a chance. I wasn't sending no shots or sending no threats. I'm just honest. When I get asked a question, I answer the question. Because these questions had never been asked."

One offseason later, Lillard felt confident enough with the Blazers to sign a two-year, $122 million extension through the 2026-27 season. The 32-year-old could plausibly spend his entire career in Portland.

It's only natural for a player of Lillard's caliber to examine his current situation and wonder if something better is out there. In his case, he appears to be perfectly content to remain right where he his.