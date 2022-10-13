X

    Damian Lillard Told LeBron James 'I Really Don’t Know What' the Blazers Are Doing

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 13, 2022

    Orlando, FL - AUGUST 22: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during Round One, Game Three on August 22, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the AdventHealth Arena. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Coming off the team's fourth first-round playoff exit in five years, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was uncertain of the franchise's direction.

    In an interview with The Ringer's Logan Murdock, Lillard detailed a meeting he had with Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021 offseason. At one point, James asked him what was going on.

    "And I was like, 'I really don't know what we're doing,'" Lillard told Murdock. "It was just a conversation like that."

    The six-time All-Star explained there wasn't a hidden subtext to his comment:

    "I wasn't even looking at it like a recruiting process. The whole time I was like, 'I play for the Blazers.' My only point is, let's give ourselves a chance. I wasn't sending no shots or sending no threats. I'm just honest. When I get asked a question, I answer the question. Because these questions had never been asked."

    One offseason later, Lillard felt confident enough with the Blazers to sign a two-year, $122 million extension through the 2026-27 season. The 32-year-old could plausibly spend his entire career in Portland.

    It's only natural for a player of Lillard's caliber to examine his current situation and wonder if something better is out there. In his case, he appears to be perfectly content to remain right where he his.

    Damian Lillard Told LeBron James 'I Really Don’t Know What' the Blazers Are Doing
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.