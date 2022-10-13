X

    MLB Fans Troll Dodgers for 'Rally' Goose and Cold Bats in Upset Loss to Padres

    Doric SamOctober 13, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: A goose sits on the field during the eighth inning of game two of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Dodgers appeared to be in line for some postseason magic when a goose flew onto the field in Wednesday's National League Division Series Game 2 against the San Diego Padres, but it wasn't meant to be.

    The Dodgers suffered a surprising 5-3 loss at home to allow the Padres to tie the series 1-1. Los Angeles' usually high-powered offense went cold at the worst time, as the team combined to go 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

    The game's most memorable moment came in the eighth inning when the goose landed in right field, much to the excitement of the crowd at Dodgers Stadium. Los Angeles second baseman Gavin Lux ignited even more of a frenzy from the fans when he hit a single with two outs while the goose was still on the field.

    With the potential tying run coming to the plate, San Diego replaced Nick Martinez with closer Josh Hader, and the Dodgers staff removed the goose from the field. After Trayce Thompson walked to put Lux in scoring position, any hopes for a Dodgers rally came to a swift end when pinch hitter Austin Barnes flew out to deep center.

    Los Angeles had one more chance in the ninth when Freddie Freeman hit a two-out double, but Will Smith flew out to right field.

    Unsurprisingly, fans on social media had fun trolling the Dodgers for squandering the "rally goose," and they also had a lot to say about the team's struggles at the plate.

    MLB Fans Troll Dodgers for 'Rally' Goose and Cold Bats in Upset Loss to Padres
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Here's something you don't see very often:<br><br>A goose made its way to the field 🦆 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Cut4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cut4</a>) <a href="https://t.co/VPsT76hd6f">pic.twitter.com/VPsT76hd6f</a>

    トライネン(Treinen) @Blake_Treinen

    He is also disappointed with this game <a href="https://t.co/ZjpM6KM3GI">pic.twitter.com/ZjpM6KM3GI</a>

    Vince Lupo @vince_lupo

    We cursed the Dodgers. Their goose is cooked. <a href="https://t.co/a4P3EiRW9b">pic.twitter.com/a4P3EiRW9b</a>

    Céspedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ

    Baseball Goose is a true Dodger fan, showing up in the 8th inning.

    Paul Curst @pblest

    If the goose thing had happened in 1920 and the Dodgers ended up losing they would have called it The Curse of the Goose and it would be blamed every time the Dodgers didn't win the World Series

    Grant Brisbee @GrantBrisbee

    Hi. 👋 Goose expert here. Geese only do this when they're very concerned about the state of competitive balance in baseball. Please delete your jokes and consider what the Dodgers are doing to the sport.

    Lukas Weese @Weesesports

    If the Dodgers lose Game 2, its because they removed the goose. <br><br>I don’t make the rules. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/0oyMTlbDte">pic.twitter.com/0oyMTlbDte</a>

    Baseball GIFs @gifs_baseball

    Dodgers are definitely losing now, don't mess with the rally bird.<br><br>(via r/baseball) <a href="https://t.co/0IMB1WOkWX">pic.twitter.com/0IMB1WOkWX</a>

    Dodgers Improbable Baseball @Dodgers_Podcast

    Dude can't accept he got cut from the roster shows up mid-game?<br><br>This is awkward... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ladvssd?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ladvssd</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dodgers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dodgers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/alwaysla?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#alwaysla</a> Rally Goose on the field 😂 <a href="https://t.co/STb1VTELGI">pic.twitter.com/STb1VTELGI</a>

    Morgan Murphy @morgan_murphy

    Pulling the goose will be remembered as the most regrettable post-season decision in Dodger history.

    Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA

    Not a great game for the Dodgers to completely forget how to hit with runners in scoring position

    Mark Brockett @Tuff_Overlord

    The Dodgers with runners in scoring position... <a href="https://t.co/kEFGJo9Hda">pic.twitter.com/kEFGJo9Hda</a>

    Doug McKain @DMAC_LA

    Dodgers get a basehit against the Padres bullpen<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/UFF3Rw3zVr">pic.twitter.com/UFF3Rw3zVr</a>

    Shane B @strait_vibinn

    Dodgers fans when they hit a routine fly ball to the outfield <a href="https://t.co/9dk55QcLd9">pic.twitter.com/9dk55QcLd9</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Padres in Dodgers stadium right now <a href="https://t.co/7WJKpOqO73">pic.twitter.com/7WJKpOqO73</a>

    The Dodgers finished with the best record during the regular season at 111-51, but Wednesday's performance was a far cry from the dominance the team had displayed during the year. The momentum appears to be with the Padres as the series heads to San Diego.

    Los Angeles will look to regroup and steal a road win when the two teams meet again for Friday's NLDS Game 3.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.