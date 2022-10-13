MLB Fans Troll Dodgers for 'Rally' Goose and Cold Bats in Upset Loss to Padres

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers appeared to be in line for some postseason magic when a goose flew onto the field in Wednesday's National League Division Series Game 2 against the San Diego Padres, but it wasn't meant to be.

The Dodgers suffered a surprising 5-3 loss at home to allow the Padres to tie the series 1-1. Los Angeles' usually high-powered offense went cold at the worst time, as the team combined to go 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The game's most memorable moment came in the eighth inning when the goose landed in right field, much to the excitement of the crowd at Dodgers Stadium. Los Angeles second baseman Gavin Lux ignited even more of a frenzy from the fans when he hit a single with two outs while the goose was still on the field.

With the potential tying run coming to the plate, San Diego replaced Nick Martinez with closer Josh Hader, and the Dodgers staff removed the goose from the field. After Trayce Thompson walked to put Lux in scoring position, any hopes for a Dodgers rally came to a swift end when pinch hitter Austin Barnes flew out to deep center.

Los Angeles had one more chance in the ninth when Freddie Freeman hit a two-out double, but Will Smith flew out to right field.

Unsurprisingly, fans on social media had fun trolling the Dodgers for squandering the "rally goose," and they also had a lot to say about the team's struggles at the plate.

The Dodgers finished with the best record during the regular season at 111-51, but Wednesday's performance was a far cry from the dominance the team had displayed during the year. The momentum appears to be with the Padres as the series heads to San Diego.

Los Angeles will look to regroup and steal a road win when the two teams meet again for Friday's NLDS Game 3.