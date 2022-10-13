LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Headline Top-Paid NBA Stars for 2022 Season

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA stars don't have the benefit of the lucrative contracts given to NFL and MLB players, but when it comes to annual earnings, basketball players have a clear advantage.

On Thursday, Sportico revealed the highest-paid players in the NBA, with LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant topping the list:

James has the distinction of being the only player in U.S. team sports to become a billionaire during his playing career. The 37-year-old earned a league-high $119.5 million last year, with an eye-popping chunk coming from his endorsements:

Per Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen, the 15 highest-paid players in the NBA will earn an estimated $969 million this season from salary and endorsements. That number tops soccer ($755 million), the NFL ($675 million) and MLB ($541 million). Badenhausen noted that 35 percent of the NBA players' expected earnings came from endorsements alone:

It's expected that NBA salaries will increase as time goes by, so it's likely that we'll continue to see astronomical yearly earnings for the league's top stars.