    LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Headline Top-Paid NBA Stars for 2022 Season

    Doric SamOctober 13, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 5: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors after the game on March 5, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    NBA stars don't have the benefit of the lucrative contracts given to NFL and MLB players, but when it comes to annual earnings, basketball players have a clear advantage.

    On Thursday, Sportico revealed the highest-paid players in the NBA, with LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant topping the list:

    Sportico @Sportico

    🏀The NBA's Highest paid players 🏀<br>1️⃣ <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a><br>2️⃣ <a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> <br>3️⃣ <a href="https://twitter.com/KDTrey5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KDTrey5</a> <br>4️⃣ <a href="https://twitter.com/Giannis_An34?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giannis_An34</a><br>5️⃣ <a href="https://twitter.com/russwest44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@russwest44</a><a href="https://t.co/uHgsEFDnbk">https://t.co/uHgsEFDnbk</a>

    James has the distinction of being the only player in U.S. team sports to become a billionaire during his playing career. The 37-year-old earned a league-high $119.5 million last year, with an eye-popping chunk coming from his endorsements:

    Sportico @Sportico

    At 37, LeBron James is the first player in a U.S. team sport to become a billionaire while still active. <br><br>For 2022-23 he earned $119.5 million<br>Salary: $44.5 million | Endorsements: $75 million <a href="https://t.co/wPwCNACICS">pic.twitter.com/wPwCNACICS</a>

    Per Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen, the 15 highest-paid players in the NBA will earn an estimated $969 million this season from salary and endorsements. That number tops soccer ($755 million), the NFL ($675 million) and MLB ($541 million). Badenhausen noted that 35 percent of the NBA players' expected earnings came from endorsements alone:

    Sportico @Sportico

    NBA stars can credit soaring playing salaries, as well as sponsorships, led by the sneaker companies. <br><br>Endorsements represent 35% of the $969 million in expected earnings for the NBA’s top 15 this season. <a href="https://t.co/l4JpdJaiVa">pic.twitter.com/l4JpdJaiVa</a>

    It's expected that NBA salaries will increase as time goes by, so it's likely that we'll continue to see astronomical yearly earnings for the league's top stars.

