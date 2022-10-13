X

    Stephen A. Smith: Kyrie Irving Likely Won't Re-Sign With Nets; Eyes Los Angeles

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 13, 2022

    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith said on NBA Countdown Wednesday that Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving won't re-sign with the team this offseason and instead will look to go to Los Angeles (40-second mark).

    "This is it. Barring a trade before the trading deadline, this is [Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's] last season together. They're not re-signing with Brooklyn. Kyrie's not re-signing with Brooklyn. ... He is trying to go to Los Angeles. That's what he was trying to do over the summer. That's what he's trying to do now. He knows that he's got to get through this season. Whether they win or lose, Kyrie is pretty much gone."

    Smith then said things could change if Nets governor Joe Tsai offers Irving a massive contract to stick around, and he threw out a hypothetical deal of four years and $250 million. But Smith then said that "we all sincerely doubt" that would happen.

    Irving exercised his 2022-23 player option to remain with the Nets this season for $36.5 million. He was heavily connected in trade rumors to the Los Angeles Lakers all summer, but nothing ever came to fruition. Irving will be free to pursue a move to L.A. if he chooses to do so next summer as an unrestricted free agent.

    The seven-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA player is entering his 12th NBA season and fourth with the Nets. He averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game last year.

    Brooklyn opens this season with an Oct. 19 matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

