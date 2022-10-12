Nets' Ben Simmons Responds to Social Media Criticism of Viral Air Ball Video

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Ben Simmons has heard all of the jokes about his air-balled shot during the Brooklyn Nets' annual Practice in the Park event last weekend.

He knows more are coming. He's just not going to let any of the attention bother him.

"It finds me all the time," Simmons told ESPN's Nick Friedell. "And it doesn't f--king stop. Sometimes I'm even sick of it, but then I'm like, 'OK, I'm Ben Simmons, you know? It comes with being Ben Simmons right now.'

"Even the other day, there was a clip of me air-balling a shot at the park. Meanwhile, like 10 guys air-balled multiple shots. So it's like people will find one clip and try to make it that everything—like Ben can't do [this or that]. Like, come on, man, you think I'm just air-balling every shot? It's not true. But it comes with it, and you got to have tough skin, and I realize that, but, nah, I can't take everything personally. It's social media."

