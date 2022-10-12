Celebrity Pickleball Tournament Featuring Will Ferrell, More to Air on CBS Nov. 17

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge

Late Show host Stephen Colbert is hosting a two-hour pickleball tournament, called Pickled, on Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, according to Brian Steinberg of Variety.

The tournament will feature a number of celebrities, including Will Ferrell, Sugar Ray Leonard, Tig Notaro, Kelly Rowland, Paul Scheer and Emma Watson, among others, and will raise money for the non-profit Comic Relief U.S.

"If you love pickleball and you love celebrities and you love helping people, you're going to love watching these celebrities help people by playing pickleball," Colbert said in a statement.

Per Steinberg, Cari Champion, John Michael Higgins and Bill Raftery will provide commentary for the tournament.

Pickleball, a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, has become a national fad, making it a logical option for a celebrity-powered tournament like Pickled.

Of note, Tom Brady and LeBron James have recently invested in Major League Pickleball teams as the sport continues to boom across the United States.