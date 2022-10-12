2023 Stanley Cup Odds: Avalanche Favored to Repeat as Champs; Maple Leafs 2nd

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The reigning champion Colorado Avalanche are the betting favorites to lift the Stanley Cup ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.

The Avs are +380 (bet $100 to win $380) at DraftKings Sportsbook. In what might be the kiss of death for the team, the Toronto Maple Leafs are the second favorites at +700 as they look to end their lengthy title drought.

Stanley Cup Odds

Colorado Avalanche (+380)

Toronto Maple Leafs (+700)

Florida Panthers (+900)

Carolina Hurricanes (+1100)

Tampa Bay Lightning (+1200)

Edmonton Oilers (+1500)

Calgary Flames (+1500)

Full odds available via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colorado isn't totally running it back from last year. Nazem Kadri, who had 28 goals and 59 assists, cashed in with a seven-year, $49 million deal from Calgary Flames. But the Avalanche otherwise retained many of their key players, so a repeat bid is well within reach.

It isn't totally uncommon for NHL teams to successfully defend their crown. The Tampa Bay Lightning went back-to-back in 2020 and 2021, and the Pittsburgh Penguins did the same in 2016 and 2017.

Of course, the Leafs have the pieces to think this is finally the year.

Aside from whether the team can cope with the weight of expectations, a goaltender pair of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov doesn't inspire a ton of confidence, though.

By this point, the Leafs fanbase has become accustomed to experiencing a level of heartbreak. But if this team fails to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the scars could last for a long time.

