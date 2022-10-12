Knicks Rumors: Cam Reddish Unlikely to Receive Contract Extension Before Deadline

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Having already signed RJ Barrett to a contract extension this offseason, Cam Reddish's future with the New York Knicks is one of the big questions for the franchise right now.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the Knicks are "unlikely" to extend Reddish before the Oct. 17 deadline.

The Knicks acquired Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks in January as part of a deal for Kevin Knox and a future first-round draft pick.

Atlanta originally selected Reddish with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He struggled to find a role with the Hawks, averaging 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 118 appearances over three seasons.

Reddish only appeared in 15 games for the Knicks after the trade before a right shoulder injury ended his season in March. The 23-year-old didn't show much prior to the injury with 6.1 points on 41.5 percent shooting.

An ankle injury in New York's preseason opener limited Reddish to just 11 minutes against the Detroit Pistons. He started Friday's preseason contest against the Indiana Pacers and played 22 minutes, but managed just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

"I shot the ball terribly. But I showed flashes here and there," Reddish told reporters after the game. "I did what I could. Obviously, it's a lot different than what I'm accustomed to. But I'm trying to figure it out."

This is an important season for the Knicks and head coach Tom Thibodeau. They brought in Jalen Brunson as a free agent, hoping he can be the point guard they need to run the offense and get them back to playoff contention this season.

Thibodeau led the Knicks to a 41-31 record and No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference in his first season. They struggled to a 37-45 record and missed the playoffs as the No. 11 team in the east during the 2021-22 campaign.

Reddish has yet to establish himself as a viable rotation player for a playoff-caliber team. There's no reason for the Knicks to consider offering him an extension at this point based on his performance over the past three seasons.

Assuming no deal gets done, Reddish will play out the final season of his rookie contract and become a restricted free agent next summer.