Odell Beckham Jr. Says Rams 'Didn't Offer Me Anything' amid Free-Agency Rumors

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was once expected to be in line for a reunion with the Los Angeles Rams over the offseason, but apparently that was never the case.

The 29-year-old, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI, responded to a fan on Twitter and declared that the Rams "didn't offer me anything" despite saying that the team "knows where I wanted to be."

Beckham also indicated in his tweet that he wasn't satisfied with the contract Los Angeles offered to him, writing, "idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn't reflective of that." He also suggested that he was hoping for a reunion with the Rams, writing, "I thought I finally found that home."

He wrote in another tweet that he "got the lowest of low offers" from Los Angeles.

The Rams had signed Beckham to a one-year deal last November after he was released by the Cleveland Browns. He appeared to find a groove in Los Angeles, scoring five touchdowns in eight regular-season games.

Beckham was also a strong contributor during the team's postseason run, totaling 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores. He registered two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl as the Rams went on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

While it doesn't appear that Beckham will be returning to Los Angeles any time soon, the team could surely use his services.

The Rams offense has regressed through the first five games of the year, partly because of quarterback Matthew Stafford's over-reliance on star wideout Cooper Kupp. Free-agent acquisition Allen Robinson II has fallen short of expectations, totaling just 12 catches for 107 yards and a score so far this season.

Wherever Beckham lands, it's clear that he is hoping to play for a contender and earn a contract that he considers worthy of his talent.