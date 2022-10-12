Jim Boeheim: 'NIL Has Become a Monster'; Would Be Great Idea Without Agents, Boosters

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim doesn't like the sport's current landscape following changes to name, image and likeness rights.

"NIL has become a monster," Boeheim told reporters Wednesday, per Brian Murphy of WRAL.

The 77-year-old said it was a great idea originally, but he wants agents and boosters out of the equation.

"Now we have a whole different thing than what anybody would have imagined a couple years ago," Boeheim added.

NIL has allowed elite players to earn endorsement deals—with returning college basketball stars Armando Bacot and Oscar Tshiebwe among the highest-valued players in the sport—but it's also led to near bidding wars in recruiting.

Boeheim has previously complained about the situation while calling for additional funds.

"NIL is nothing but colleges collecting money and arranging deals for players through their collectives," he said on Cuse Sports Talk in August.

Syracuse got a significant boost in this area with businessman Adam Weitsman announcing last month he will offer $1 million per year to one 5-star football player and one 5-star basketball player to represent his companies.

Boeheim's own son, Buddy Boeheim, also benefitted from NIL rules by becoming the first player to sell gear with his name on it and a licensed trademark from the school.

Boeheim is entering his 47th year as head coach of the Orange. Their season tips off November 7 at home against Lehigh.